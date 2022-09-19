Allison Transmission is supplying the eGen Power electric axle for QUANTRON's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty tractor for long-distance and heavy-duty applications. The vehicle will be displayed for the first time at the QUANTRON booth at IAA.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA.

"When evaluating the electric propulsion solutions, QUANTRON selected Allison's eGen Power 130D e-Axle due to its outstanding benefits, including optimized efficiency and performance, a next generation controls system and industry-leading package density," said René Wollmann, CTO, Quantron AG. "In addition, Allison has a legendary reputation for reliability and durability. We believe that Allison's differentiated e-Axle portfolio will allow QUANTRON to accelerate our growth."

The QUANTRON FCEV truck has 54 kilograms of on-board hydrogen storage with fuel cells supplied by Ballard Power Systems, delivering 240 kilowatts of clean power into a 118 kilowatt-hour battery pack to support a range up to 700 kilometers in the displayed version QUANTRON QHM FCEV 44-1000. The vehicle is available for orders in 4x2 and 6x2 axle configurations, with availability for customer testing in 2023.

At the heart of the truck is the Allison eGen Power 130D electric axle, which combines two electric motors and a two-speed transmission in one compact unit. The two integrated electric motors deliver a total of 454 kW of continuous power and up to 652 kW of peak power. QUANTRON will be the latest customer to integrate the eGen Power 130D, which was specifically designed to operate in commercial vehicles in European and Asia Pacific markets. Allison's eGen Power family of e-Axles includes two additional variants developed to address the wide range of markets Allison serves.

"We are proud to support QUANTRON, as they bring new products to market that will allow customers to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and support sustainability initiatives," said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, APAC and South America, Allison Transmission. "Allison's e-Axles pair well with any source of energy in direct support of OEMs in the adoption of various electric vehicle solutions."

IAA attendees are invited to visit the Allison booth in Hall H12, Stand D44 and the QUANTRON booth in Hall H21, Stand B70. Technical experts will be available to provide information on the full range of products and technologies offered by both companies.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About QUANTRON

Quantron AG is a platform provider and specialist for sustainable mobility for people and goods; in particular for trucks, buses and vans with fully electric powertrains and H2 fuel cell technology. As a high-tech spinoff of the renowned Haller KG, the German company from Augsburg in Bavaria combines over 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how and positions itself globally as a partner to existing OEMs. With the Quantron-as-a-Service Ecosystem (QaaS), QUANTRON offers an overall concept that covers all facets of the mobility value chain: QUANTRON INSIDE includes a wide range of both new vehicles and conversions for existing and used vehicles from diesel to battery and hydrogen electric powertrains using the highly innovative QUANTRON INSIDE technology. In addition, Quantron AG sells batteries and integrated customized electrification concepts. QUANTRON CUSTOMER CARE ensures digital and physical aftersales solutions with a Europe-wide network of 700 service partners, as well as a service offering for maintenance, repair and spare parts, telematics and in-cloud solutions for remote diagnostics and fleet management. Customers receive individual solutions: rental, financing and leasing offers such as training courses and workshops at the QUANTRON Academy. In the future, QUANTRON ENERGY will realize the production of green hydrogen and electricity as a platform. To this end, Quantron AG has joined forces with strong global partners. This Hydrogen Alliance also forms an important building block for QUANTRON POWER STATION, the supply of vehicles with the necessary green charging and H2 refueling infrastructure. You can find more information at www.quantron.net.

