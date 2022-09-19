SideChannel, Inc.: SideChannel Introduces Enclave Microsegmentation Platform for SMBs

Enclave brings cost-effective solution to simplify network segmentation and Zero Trust security framework for underserved market of small and midsize businesses

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, today announced the launch of Enclave, a microsegmentation software platform designed to offer small and midsize businesses (SMBs) a cost-effective solution to simplify and maintain a segmented network with minimal IT administration and maintenance.

A comprehensive cloud and network security solution, Enclave enables IT personnel to easily segment their company's network, quickly organize individuals and machines to each individual's workload level, then implement security controls across all segments. The platform sets the foundation for a Zero Trust network security model while shrinking the attack surface area exposed to intruders. Enclave simultaneously empowers IT to contain breaches faster, decrease outages, reduce latency, and strengthen the organizations' overall security defense.

The platform was developed internally by SideChannel and its team of former Chief Security Information Officers (CISO) with a combined experience of over 400 years leading cybersecurity initiatives for enterprise organizations and government agencies. Enclave was strategically designed and purposefully built to serve the growing security needs of SMBs, a traditionally underserved market that is more prone to cyberattacks but limited by smaller budgets, inadequate IT security staffing, and lack of cybersecurity awareness among top executives.

"Small and mid-market companies are incredibly challenged by a lack of cost-effective means to comfortably and securely handle network management," said one of the lead developers behind Enclave, SideChannel Executive Vice President David Chasteen, former CISO of GoFundMe and the San Francisco Police Department. "These companies want to focus on their business and their customers; not worry about who is accessing what server, or if the encryption installed is sufficient. We built Enclave to provide these companies an affordable and effective segmentation solution that significantly reduces the amount of effort required, through a simple and intuitive interface."

Unlike enterprises and large-scale businesses, SMBs often lack the IT security staff and resources needed to effectively implement a Zero Trust security framework and microsegmentation to protect the organization's data and assets. Meanwhile, reports show cyberattacks on SMBs have increased in recent years as organizations' network attack surface has grown exponentially with remote and in-office workers increasingly relying on cloud environments, mobile devices, software applications, and third-party suppliers to conduct business.

Enclave's introduction to the market represents SideChannel's first product release, expanding upon its cybersecurity services in providing middle market companies with highly experienced virtual CISOs at a potentially lower cost than hiring a full-time CISO or building an in-house information security team. Launched in 2017, SideChannel has continued to expand its service offering, workforce, and customer base. To date, the company has attracted over 20 vCISOs to serve more than 50 clients across industries, including fintech, biotech, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, defense, and technology services.

"We are thrilled to add the Enclave product and its powerful capabilities to SideChannel's diverse vCISO delivery platform as we continue to expand our capabilities in the middle market," said SideChannel Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brian Haugli. "We believe every company, regardless of size, deserves the highest level of cybersecurity services and best-in-class technology solutions with terms and options designed specifically to meet their needs in a manner that works for their budgets."

For more information about Enclave, visit sidechannel.com/enclave.

# # # #

About SideChannel

SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH) is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

