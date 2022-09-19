Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Unveils Breakthrough AI-based Traffic Analytics System for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Traffic Studies

Rekor Showcases Transformational Safer Approach to Roadway Traffic Studies at ITS World Congress 2022

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the unveiling of its new non-intrusive AI-driven traffic data collection system. The system uses state-of-the-art computer vision and machine learning to deliver the utmost in safety, accuracy, performance, and simplicity for federally mandated vehicle classification data and more and will be demonstrated at ITS World Congress 2022.

The edge-based system is a non-intrusive traffic data collection system designed and developed to collect and transform high-speed roadway data. It uses Rekor's proprietary "edge-based" optical sensors, which provide AI processing directly on the device for secure, high quality, holistic traffic insights in real-time. Customers are provided an intuitive cloud-based analytics dashboard for faster and more accurate decision making for transportation planning, roadway engineering, and traffic management. The system's high-quality, high-resolution data analytics accurately classify vehicles using the 13 vehicle classifications established by the Federal Highway Administration ("FHWA"), as well as information such as vehicle speed, vehicle volumes, traffic patterns, and a range of other data including vehicle type and tonnage, instances of electric vehicles traveling on roadways, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions emanating from identifiable instances of traffic and congestion.

FHWA developed a standardized vehicle classification system in the mid-1980s. This system was designed to meet the needs of various traffic data users. Historically, the collection of this key roadway data has been a physical process that can create long traffic delays since it involves closing lanes while deploying mechanical devices with rubber tubes. In other instances, it is necessary to dig up entire portions of roadways in order to embed sensors. This analog and manual process has been fraught with inefficiency, recurring maintenance issues and danger. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2003-2019, 2,103 workers lost their lives at road construction sites. The number of fatal work-related injuries at road construction sites averaged 124 per year, with thousands more being seriously injured every year.

There is going to be a tremendous amount of work going on over the next eight to 10 years," said an associate director for construction safety and health at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health ("NIOSH"), during a recent webinar. "It's important when this work is done that it's done safely."

"We are excited to introduce a fundamentally new, safer, and smarter approach to roadway data collection and traffic studies this week at ITS World Congress. Now state agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, and commercial developers can safely deploy advanced AI sensors in minutes, not days, and at less dangerous locations off the roadway, eliminating the need for "on the roadway construction," said David Desharnais, President, Rekor. "This system is scalable, affordable and will help departments access federal funding, improve mobility, and better the lives of their citizens."

Rekor is displaying this new portable system at Booth #1803 during the 2022 ITS World Congress in Los Angeles, CA from September 19 - 22. The ITS World Congress is a 5-day, premier event for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) around the world that features live education sessions in which industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, tours and demos that highlight innovative technology in action, multiple networking events, and a comprehensive expo floor.

To learn more about what Rekor is doing at the 2022 ITS World Congress, or to schedule a meeting, visit us at https://rekor.co/its2022

