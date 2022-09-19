Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Stas Kravchuk and his wife "Christel Barbie" are Canadian founders of Wraptors Miami. In the last 5 years they have built the biggest car wrap boutique in Canada and now have launched their 4th location within the United States called "Wraptors Miami".





In Canada, Wraptors have established 9 different locations. By popularizing the vinyl car wrap boutiques that have gained notoriety within the Canadian market, the company hopes to replicate its success in the U.S. market.

Being raised in a household with a single parent, Stas Kravchuk aka Mr. Wraptors learned the value of money and how to manage it. Within a 2-month timeframe, Wraptors successfully allocated 2 locations within key markets within the US, including Orlando, Florida, and New York City.

With services like paint protection, vinyl wraps, ceramic coating, and giving your car a luxurious makeover, Wraptors is popular among celebrity artists, businessmen, and car lovers. At this time, they are operating in nine different locations throughout Canada, including Vancouver and Toronto. As part of their expansion plan, they aim to extend their services to the west coast of the United States, as well.





Wraptors Inc also participates in various car shows, meets, and events organized for car enthusiasts outside of their car wrapping boutique business. In order for a business to succeed, it is essential to work on its branding and operations simultaneously.

The founder explained, "You can provide great service but if people do not know about you, they are not going to come to your door for your service. He went on to explain that if you are passionate enough about your work, you will do everything to make sure that your business is reaching new heights. To put it in perspective, he said "I would say to work hard on your dreams and make your presence felt in the public."

Wraptors plans to launch new products and open new locations as well as provide more new services in the near future. It is their hope that new customers become an integral part of their journey.

