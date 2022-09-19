Newark, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Incredible One Enterprises, a business transformation company, announces its game-changing Move to Millions® live event for high-achieving service-based entrepreneurs and visionaries.





Dr. Darnyelle Jervey Harmon

Over the course of 3 full days, business owners and entrepreneurs will be provided with the proven trajectory of a million-dollar company. The event is open for enrollment, and early-bird admission is priced at $1,498, while VIP admission will cost $2,498.

Building a millionaire mindset, re-alignment of thought, mastering marketing and sales, and developing habits of success are some of the prominent features of the event. The entire experience is specifically designed to help business owners pave the path to living a life of wealth and legacy. The detailed 3-day outline of the event is available here.

Dr. Darnyelle Harmon, award-winning CEO of Incredible One Enterprises, promises to present proven strategies and step-by-step processes to own, sustain and run multi-million dollar companies.

Commenting on the announcement of the event, Dr. Darnyelle said, " Entrepreneurship is a mystery many are still trying to figure out and solve, and we have cracked the code for getting from 6 to 7 figures and building a real business or company."

The acclaimed speaker and CEO, Dr. Darnyelle is set to dispense her years of business wisdom and knowledge of building the right entrepreneurial mindset for ultimate success, monetary and spiritual.

About Incredible One Enterprises, LLC

Incredible One Enterprises, LLC is an award-winning, Inc5000 recognized business growth consulting firm founded by CEO Dr. Darnyelle Harmon in 2007. As a business transformation company that provides professional training and coaching, it specializes in turning entrepreneurs into small business owners by teaching them how to connect brand messaging and marketing to sales, business growth systems, and profitability so that they experience financial and spiritual abundance in their lives because of their businesses.

The company prepares clients to make millions with Incredible Factor University (IFU), a business school that equips business owners with a strategic blend of business growth strategy and spiritual alignment principles so that they leverage and scale their businesses and establish a financial legacy for their families. IFU offers 12-month business building programs for service-based entrepreneurs. Incredible One Private Consulting allows clients who desire customized guidance and support via VIP Strategy Days and Luxury Mastermind Retreats. Incredible One Events provides live event training on business-related topics.

About Dr. Darnyelle Harmon

Dr. Darnyelle Harmon is the CEO of Incredible One Enterprises, LLC. She is an award-winning CEO, speaker, consultant, and strategist whose work has been featured in Essence, Success, Black Enterprise, and O Magazines. She is a best-selling author with 7 books to her credit, including Burn the Box: 7 Fire Starter Strategies Leaders Can Leverage and Market Like a R.O.C.K. Star. She is also an award-winning business coach and mentor and is included on the Success Magazine 125 Leaders to Watch list in 2022 and her company joined the Inc5000 Fastest Growing Companies List in 2022 in position 1,209.

Contact Info

Incredible One Enterprises, LLC.

560 Peoples Plaza #255

Newark, DE 19702

Phone: 888.801.5794

Fax: 888.801.5794

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137552