Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Securitas AB (143/22)

With effect from September 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 06, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SECU TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689226 Order book ID: 268222 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Securitas AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 21, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SECU BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689234 Order book ID: 268223 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB