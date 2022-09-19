Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
Tradegate
19.09.22
15:19 Uhr
6,814 Euro
-1,186
-14,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9166,93416:38
6,9206,92416:36
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2022 | 16:17
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Securitas AB (143/22)

With effect from September 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including October 06, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SECU TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689226              
Order book ID:  268222                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Securitas
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including October 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SECU BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689234              
Order book ID:  268223                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SECURITAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.