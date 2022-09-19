Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2022 | 18:18
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Nicoccino Holding AB TO 1 (456/22)

At the request of Nicoccino Holding AB, Nicoccino Holding AB equity rights will
be traded on First North as from September 21, 2022. 

Security name: Nicoccino Holding AB TO 1
-----------------------------------------
Short name:   NICO TO 1        
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017859846       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  268224          
-----------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during September 4, 2023 - September
       15, 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or 
       above SEK 4,5                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in Nicoccino Holding AB                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti September 18, 2023 - September 29, 2023.              
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    September 26, 2023                         
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
