Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Nicoccino Holding AB TO 1 (456/22)

At the request of Nicoccino Holding AB, Nicoccino Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from September 21, 2022. Security name: Nicoccino Holding AB TO 1 ----------------------------------------- Short name: NICO TO 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017859846 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 268224 ----------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during September 4, 2023 - September 15, 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,05 or above SEK 4,5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Nicoccino Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti September 18, 2023 - September 29, 2023. on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 26, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.