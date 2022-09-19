DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 14.5% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The ADPKD market size is expected to grow positively owing to the increasing diagnosed prevalence, development of well-designed, randomized, controlled non-crossover trials with the potential benefits for ADPKD patients and others. In addition, the approval and entry of new drugs will change the ADPKD market dynamics in the future.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ADPKD Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ADPKD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].





Key Takeaways from the ADPKD Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, the ADPKD market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,077 million in 2021.

As per our analysis, the total ADPKD diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 367K in 2021.

Leading ADPKD companies such as Galapagos NV, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Anakuria Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics, Healx, XORTX Therapeutics, Poxel, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and others are developing novel ADPKD drugs that can be available in the ADPKD market in the upcoming years.

The promising ADPKD therapies in the pipeline include GLPG2737, Bardoxolone methyl, Tesevatinib, Venglustat, AT 20494, RGLS 8429, AL 01211, XRx-008, PXL770, and others.

The ADPKD market size is expected to boost due to the anticipated launch of potential therapies and an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of ADPKD in the 7MM.

ADPKD Overview

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease also called "adult PKD," is the most common inherited kidney disorder characterized by cyst growth in the kidneys, which increases with disease progression and results in renal failure. ADPKD is a heterogeneous monogenetic disorder caused by mutations in either the PKD1 gene found on chromosome 16 or the PKD2 gene located on chromosome 4.

In many cases, ADPKD does not manifest itself until cysts are half an inch or greater in size. The most common ADPKD symptoms are back pain, pain between the ribs and hips, and headaches, and the pain might be acute or chronic, minor or severe.

ADPKD Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 367K ADPKD diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, the UK recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of ADPKD in 2021.

The ADPKD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD

Age-specific Cases of ADPKD

Mutation-specific Cases of ADPKD

ADPKD Treatment Market

There is currently no cure for PKD. However, extensive research is being conducted. Recent research suggests that drinking plain water throughout the day and avoiding caffeine-containing beverages can help to slow cyst growth. Research is also assisting us in better understanding the genetic basis of PKD.

Individuals with ADPKD are treated by paying close attention to diet, fluid intake, blood pressure control, and avoiding harmful drug and lifestyle choices. Implementing these measures early in the disease should slow the progression of kidney (renal) disease and, to some extent, preserve kidney function.

A coordinated effort of a team of specialists working together to systematically and comprehensively plan an affected individual's prescription is required to treat ADPKD effectively. Primary care family physicians, pediatricians, or internists who collaborate with physicians specializing in kidney disorders (nephrologists), surgical disorders of the urinary tract (urologists), dietitians, and other health care Professionals are examples of such specialists. Affected individuals and their families may benefit from genetic counseling.

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals' tolvaptan (Jynarque/Jinarc/Samsca) is the only approved drug in the world for treating adults with ADPKD. Adults at risk of rapidly progressing ADPKD inhibit vasopressin receptors in the kidneys and slow kidney function decline by lowering adenylate cyclase activity.

In addition, in collaboration with the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Italy, Otsuka has conducted trials to evaluate the efficacy of tolvaptan plus octreotide LAR combination therapy, a vasopressin antagonist and somatostatin analog combination, in ADPKD patients with normal or hyperfiltration kidney function.

ADPKD Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Tesevatinib/KD019: Sanofi

Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals

GLPG2737: Galapagos NV

AT-20494: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics

XRx-008: Xortx Therapeutics

ADPKD Market Dynamics

Technological advances in diagnostic procedures, as a result of a greater emphasis on early diagnosis, have reduced undiagnosed cases. Thus persistently rising cases of diagnosed ADPKD provide opportunities for companies to launch new therapies in the ADPKD market.

Moreover, advances are being made in determining the genetic causes of ADPKD, non-invasive monitoring, and in predicting disease progression, all of which will aid in disease management. Additionally, pre-symptomatic diagnosis and its application in the care and management of ADPKD patients also contribute to the growth of the ADPKD market.

Furthermore, the ADPKD pipeline is robust and dynamic, with many products being developed across different stages for ADPKD, thereby bolstering the growth of the ADPKD market. In addition, the discovery of biomarkers for early detection of ADPKD patients at high risk of progression will aid in better managing ADPKD patients and preventing disease progression.

However, there are not many large-scale clinical trials being conducted to study drugs to treat ADPKD, and several have failed, thus hampering the ADPKD market growth. Moreover, most ADPKD studies have been conducted in adults, and their findings are not always easily transferable to children.

Treatment discontinuation due to inability to tolerate aquaretic agents, hepatic adverse events (abnormal liver function tests), disease progression, and acute kidney injury. Furthermore, lack of awareness and limited knowledge of ADPKD among the patients and primary care physicians are noticeable shortcomings in the ADPKD market, which need to be addressed.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 14.5 % Market Size in 2021 1.07 Billion Key ADPKD Companies Galapagos NV, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Anakuria Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics, Healx, XORTX Therapeutics, Poxel, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics,and others KeyADPKD Therapies GLPG2737, Bardoxolone methyl, Tesevatinib, Venglustat, AT 20494, RGLS 8429, AL 01211, XRx-008, PXL770, and others

Scope of the ADPKD Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: ADPKD current marketed and emerging therapies

ADPKD current marketed and emerging therapies ADPKD Market Dynamics: ADPKD market drivers and barriers

ADPKD market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, ADPKD Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. ADPKD Market Key Insights 2. ADPKD Market Report Introduction 3. ADPKD Market Overview at a Glance 4. ADPKD Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. ADPKD Treatment and Management 7. ADPKD Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. ADPKD Marketed Drugs 10. ADPKD Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM ADPKD Market Analysis 12. ADPKD Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. ADPKD Market Drivers 16. ADPKD Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

