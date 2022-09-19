In other news, Our Next Energy reveals 240-Ah anode-free cell with high energy density, ABB E-mobility expands its manufacturing footprint in the US, and Volvo's parent company Geely unveils 600 kW supercharging technology.Lightyear has announced results of wind tunnel testing which has confirmed its long-range solar electric car Lightyear 0 to be the most aerodynamic production car in history. The Dutch company officially unveiled the model in June, billing it as the car with "more range, less battery". Covered in solar panels, the Lightyear 0, has a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...