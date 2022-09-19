GECI INTERNATIONAL: GECI INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS ITS STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT IN ISRAEL AND BRAZIL

GECI INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS ITS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO IN THE SMART CITY AND STRENGTHENS ITS STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT IN ISRAEL AND BRAZIL

GECI International signs an exclusive distribution agreement in Israel and Brazil with Gertrude SAEM, a company specialized in the field of ITS - Intelligent Transportation System.

Under the terms of this exclusive agreement, GECI International subsidiaries in Israel and Brazil will distribute the Gertrude ITS software developed by the Gertrude SAEM company. This intelligent traffic control system optimizes public and private vehicle flows, reduces pollution and improves the safety of urban and metropolitan roads.

Founded in 1981, Gertrude SAEM is an internationally recognized French company. With more than 40 years of experience in the ITS field, its real-time intelligent traffic control system meets the key challenges of today's over-congested towns and the needs of "smart cities".

The Gertrude SAEM company has demonstrated exceptional know-how appreciated by clients and has prestigious references in France and internationally (Algeria, Argentina, China, France, Morocco, Mexico, Poland, Portugal).

Gertrude SAEM and GECI International continue a relationship started in 2019 which has led to growing interest from transport management bodies in Israel and to the recent Gertrude ITS selection for an international tendering process conducted by one of the main planning and execution companies for infrastructure and transport projects in the country, also manager of roads and highways in the central region.

This new partnership contributes to expand GECI International's technological portfolio and enables it to penetrate the smart city market, a very significant market on an international scale, in which the Group's experience and its technological and digital know-how should make it possible to promote the Gertrude ITS expansion. In addition to Israel, where partnership missions have been set up with Israeli companies to build competitive response consortia, this agreement will also be the way for GECI International to launch its smart city activity on the Brazilian market through a high-potential offering.

In a context of intense relaunch and Group's metamorphosis, this new development in the smart city field illustrates the relevance of the Group's innovation strategy, combining technology and digital, to support the company's redeployment on high-potential markets: telecommunications, transport, renewable energies, financial IT, and smart city.

Next dates

__________

2022-23 half-year revenues on November 15, 2022 (after close of trading).

2022-23 half-year earnings on December 16, 2022 (after close of trading).

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International, driven by Innovation since its inception in 1980 and combining Technology and Digital, offers cutting-edge digital solutions and technology consulting services for major players in the Industry, Finance, Research, Services and Telecoms sectors.

GECI International is also deploying a new entrepreneurial dynamic with the development of new offerings and new smart products serving "smart cities", thanks to an ecosystem of technological partnerships, commercial alliances, and highly qualified skills on a global scale.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

