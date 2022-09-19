Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire ZEturf group.

This acquisition is part of FDJ Group's strategy to bolster its presence in France's competitive online gaming market, notably in areas where it does not yet operate, horse-race betting and poker.

Founded in 2001, ZEturf group operates in the online horse-race betting market and in the online sports betting market under the ZEbet brand.

ZEturf has around one hundred employees and recorded nearly €800 million in bets in 2021, including more than €100 million in B2B bets1. Online horse-race betting accounts for more than 50% of ZEturf's B2C bets, making it France's second-largest operator in this segment, with a market share of around 20%. ZEturf also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

This transaction will be subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For further information, visit www.groupefdj.com

1 Pooling of ZEturf horse-race bets with those recorded by other operators within its betting pool.

