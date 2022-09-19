UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Global Greenhouse Film Market to witness a CAGR of over 7% on account of Increasing Greenhouse-Protected Cultivation Area| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theGreenhouse Film Marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2027 reaching USD 9 billion by 2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, and Others); Thickness (80 to 150 Micron, above 150 to 200 Micron, and more than 200 Micron); Region/Country.





Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

The greenhouse film market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the greenhouse film market. The greenhouse film market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the greenhouse film market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=19337

Market Overview

The growing population and increasing awareness of healthy food are some of the driving forces behind the horticulture industry's increasing focus on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Greenhouse farming is one of the sustainable solutions to provide high productivity resulting in high-profit margins. These farming systems use films that provide a closed structure for the maintenance of a controlled growing environment for crops. The films help in trapping the sun's rays and create a warm humid atmosphere for the efficient growth of crops. Reduction in agricultural arable land is further supporting the market of greenhouse films market. By using greenhouse films farmers can improve their productivity without the requirement of additional land. However, the high initial requirement is one of the key factors which resist the growth of the market mainly in developing nations. Setting up a greenhouse facility would necessitate a significant cash commitment as well as prior planning. Apart from the establishment of the primary facility, there are various other components that require money and financial assistance in order to work as a whole system.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/greenhouse-film-market/

The global greenhouse film market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is categorized into LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, and others. Among these, LDPE accounted for a significant share in the market and is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low cost of LDPE film. Further, the film provides better thickness, optical properties, and resistance to excess sunlight and the external environment. As a result of which both consumers and manufacturers focus more on LDPE base greenhouse films.

Based on thickness, the market is categorized into 80 to 150 microns, above 150 to 200 microns, and more than 200 microns. Among these, above 150 to 200 microns are likely to showcase robust growth during the forecast period. 150 to 200-micron films are preferred in developed nations of Europe . This range of films provides optimum benefits over others at a considerable price. UV stability for resistance to solar aging, high light transmission, high strength for harsh weather conditions, and additives to ensure good light transfusion are some of its benefits.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/greenhouse-film-market/

Greenhouse Film Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant portion of the global greenhouse films market and is expected to showcase robust growth during the forecast period. Countries like China and India are among the largest agricultural crops producers. Further, the large and growing population of the region is increasing the pressure to improve agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand. Thereby, creating a large opportunity for the greenhouse farming system and film providers. However, less mechanization rate, low wages in farming activities, and less awareness regarding unconventional techniques are some of the factors which are providing resistance to the market. Although, governments in many countries are supporting greenhouse farming techniques by offering several schemes. In India, the central as well as state or local governments and agriculture bodies provide subsidies. For instance, National Horticulture Board, the regulatory body in India for greenhouse farming, provides a subsidy of 50% on a project of USD 0.15 million (INR 112 lakhs) maximum ceiling per beneficiary. Further, Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation provides a 6% subsidy on loan interest to a maximum limit of USD 5.26 thousand (INR 4 lakhs).

The major players targeting the market include

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

RKW Group

Berry Global Inc.

Grupo Armando Alvarez

Polifilm Extrusion GmbH

Essen Multipack Limited

Agriplast

EIFFEL S.P.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Agri Dream Co. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Greenhouse Film Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the greenhouse film market?

Which factors are influencing the greenhouse film market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the greenhouse film market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the greenhouse film market?

What are the demanding global regions of the greenhouse film market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Biodegradable Films Market

Automotive Wrap Films Market

Stretch and Shrink Film Market

Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Synthetic Paper Market

Greenhouse Film Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market size 2027 USD 9 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to witness highest CAGR in Global Greenhouse Film Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Essen Multipack Limited, Agriplast, EIFFEL S.P.A., and Mitsubishi Chemical Agri Dream Co. Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Porter's Five Forces Analysis; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Thickness; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-greenhouse-film-market-to-witness-a-cagr-of-over-7-on-account-of-increasing-greenhouse-protected-cultivation-area-univdatos-market-insights-301627041.html