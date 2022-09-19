Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 septembre/September 2022) - The common shares of Big Gold Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Martin Kenty Property located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early stage base and precious metal projects.

Les actions ordinaires de Big Gold Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Big Gold Inc. est une petite société d'exploration minière. Son objectif initial est de mener le programme d'exploration proposé sur la propriété Martin Kenty située en Ontario. Big Gold continuera également d'examiner d'autres opportunités au fur et à mesure qu'elles se présenteront, dans le but d'acquérir et d'explorer des projets de métaux de base et précieux à un stade précoce.

Issuer/Émetteur: Big Gold Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 20 802 099 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 436 880 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 08916W 10 5 ISIN: CA 08916W 10 5 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 21 septembre/September 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BG. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.