Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian financial license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.





HyperBC: Crypto asset custody and financial services provider

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9090/137032_b7bf464c941eab2a_001full.jpg

Since its inception in 2017, HyperBC has managed crypto assets amounting to USD 10B for more than 100 businesses worldwide, remarking its authentic position in the Blockchain industry. The leading crypto custody solution provider enables the safe circulation of crypto assets while offering complete security for blockchain-based companies.

Speaking about the new development, Sebastian Zhao, the General Manager of HyperBC, said:

HyperBC made a breakthrough in the compliance process and obtained the Lithuanian license for crypto asset custody. Meanwhile, HyperBC will actively continue to apply for licenses in other countries in the future to provide users with more compliant, professional, safe, and efficient custody solutions for crypto assets under the supervision of financial institutions.

HyperBC implements the most advanced digital asset custody 2.0 solution, which combines MPC Secure Multi-Party Computing, TEE Trusted Environment, Secure Communication, Zero Trust Architecture, Policy Engine, Multi-Cloud TEE Security Architecture, Privacy Computing Elliptic Curve, Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPS), and Homomorphic Encryption (HE).

HyperBC has always strictly adhered to compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) measures and has gone above and beyond to collaborate with the industry's top service providers to reduce the risks associated with illegal digital assets.

The company believes that the crypto asset industry will follow the development of RegTech (regulatory technology) to be further integrated into compliance supervision. This process will accelerate the adoption of crypto assets around the world and will justify the existence of crypto assets and allow more crypto assets to enter the portfolio of investors. In the sequence, embracing regulation will become an important strategy for crypto asset service providers in the future process.

In the future, HyperBC will actively seek to obtain financial licenses from more countries and regions, and combined with years of hard work and technology building in the industry, better crypto asset services will be ensured by increasing focus on compliant operation and risk control except for the basic security guarantee provided by HyperBC.

Operationally, HyperBC provides multiple products to its users. However, the three outstanding products drawing the global market attention are HyperCard (Crypto credit card), HyperPay (digital wallet), and HyperMate (hardware wallet).

About HyperBC

The leading custodial crypto asset solution provides the bandwidth to store and manage digital business assets for businesses on Blockchain. The platform offers a fully managed cutting-edge security solution, MPC (multi-party computation), which allows data owners to collaborate anonymously, whereas TEE (Trusted execution environment) protects the data operation at the hardware level.

To learn more about HyperBC, visit:

Website: https://www.hyperbc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hyper_bc

Telegram: https://t.me/HyperBC_official

Press contact: info@hyperbc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137032