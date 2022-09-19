Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7F3 ISIN: CA76151P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 76V 
Tradegate
19.09.22
18:41 Uhr
0,490 Euro
+0,012
+2,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVIVAL GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVIVAL GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4620,48023:00
0,4620,48022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC1,570-3,09 %
REVIVAL GOLD INC0,490+2,51 %
TIER ONE SILVER INC0,252+2,86 %
TUDOR GOLD CORP0,749+2,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.