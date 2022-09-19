Consolidated Uranium acquired three additional uranium, vanadium and rare earth projects in Queensland, Revival Gold's 2022 drill program to expand the potential for high-grade mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett has started with excellent results, Tier One Silver is commencing a 35 line-kilometre CSAMT geophysical survey in the central part of the Curibaya project and Tudor Gold reported continued drilling success in step-out drilling at Goldstorm.