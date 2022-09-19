Heart In Diamond, founded in the United Kingdom in 2005, is a world-renowned maker of unique laboratory-grown diamonds

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Heart In Diamond has just launched their new jewellery collection named "Flawless Hearts", it consists of dozens of new jewellery styles, from Cathedral-Style Halo 18K White Gold engagement rings to 14k Four Prong Flower Chain Slides with deep red diamonds. Heart In Diamond turns ashes or hair into real diamonds in their lab. See all the 1601 jewellery settings here: https://www.heart-in-diamond.com/diamonds/jewelry.html. The price ranges from less than $500 to $3,000 or more.

Heart In Diamond, a leading manufacturer of lab-grown diamonds. A truly unique diamond can be personalized or embedded with sentiment by using particles of carbon extracted from the hair or ashes of loved ones. The carbon sample is used as the diamond growing foundation to create the most priceless gift, commemorative keepsake, heirloom, or celebratory jewelry piece to mark a momentous or milestone occasion. Carbon samples from two or more people can also be mixed to grow a unique diamond, honouring cherished relationships with loved ones; living or past.

Those looking for a unique gift or keepsake in celebration of milestone occasions (birth or first lock of hair, engagement, wedding, anniversary, birthday) Those seeking a unique and personal way of commemorating the legacy of loved ones / pet that has passed Those looking for a way to hold distant friends or family close (armed forces, expat communities, business travellers, etc.) Anyone looking for an utterly bespoke, traceable, eco-friendly, 100% authentic diamond

According to Heart In Diamond's David Miller, "Heart In Diamond specializes in the creation of authentic diamonds from carbon recovered from loved ones ashes or hair. Each diamond is manufactured at our European manufacturing facility, equipped with cutting-edge HPHT machinery, and operates in line with our proprietary technical standards. In terms of their chemical, physical, and optical qualities, the diamonds manufactured by our highly skilled experts are 100 percent genuine."

Heart In Diamond believes that producing man-made diamonds is the final answer to significant issues like environmental degradation, natural resource degradation, and unlawful labour practices. Heart in Diamond states that their customers get an opportunity to contribute to a safer and brighter world, making them proud of their choice.

Customers get a Certificate of Authenticity when they purchase their custom diamond, which contains the grading report and the details about the source of the diamond. Heart in Diamond claims that all its diamonds are 100% authentic and similar to actual diamonds in physical, chemical, and visual properties. Their customers from the UK can choose further assurance with an AnchorCert issued by the UK gemological laboratory. Customers get a report that is similar to the actual diamond report which contains the weight, shape, cut, colour, clarity, dimensions, symmetry, polish, fluorescence, girdle, and extra comments. The diamond report also includes a computerized picture of the gem, a colour scale, and a layout of measurements.

Heart In Diamonds captures the essence of a loved one and captures their memories forever. They are so unique that they can never be re produced, Clients are assured that the custom-tailored diamond is an heirloom and for its durability, it stays on for generations.

***

Web: https://www.heart-in-diamond.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/heartindiamonds

https://www.youtube.com/user/heartindiamond

Heart In Diamond

Los Angeles, CA

davidmiller@heart-in-diamond.com

David Miller, Marketing

+18884714715

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137686