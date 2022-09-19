Winners to Be Announced at an Awards Ceremony in London on November 15
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Eleven independent jury panels selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries encompassing 12 categories.
The winners will be revealed on November 15 during the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure celebrations in London at the Intercontinental Park Lane in front of invited press members and industry executives. Finalists presentations will be available for viewing using this link on November 7, 2022. Visit the site to hear from the people behind these extraordinary infrastructure projects as they tell their stories of leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.
Nicholas Cumins, Bentley's chief operating officer, said, "After two years of hosting the event virtually, we are excited to reunite in person with the Going Digital Awards' finalists to celebrate their accomplishments along with press members and industry analysts. Bentley executives will share insights about digital advancements in infrastructure along with updates on Bentley applications and technology innovations."
The finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:
Bridges and Tunnels
- Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Nex Construction -IH35 Nex Central Section, San Antonio, Texas, United States
- Southwest Municipal Engineering Design Research Institute of China -In-depth and Collaborative Application of BIM Technology in the Second Section of Chengdu's East-West City Axis, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
- Zigong Urban Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd. -Section C and D of the Infrastructure Construction Project of City-industry Integration Belt between Fushun County and Rong County of Zigong, Zigong City, Sichuan, China
Construction
- Acciona - Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. Application of BIM Technology to Ultra-deep Water Transmission Tunnel in Pearl River Delta, Foshan, Guangdong, China
- DPR Construction RMR 20 Massachusetts Ave., NW Repositioning, Washington, D.C., United States
Enterprise Engineering
- Mott MacDonald Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency, United Kingdom
- National Highways Complex Infrastructure Programme A303 ProjectWise and iTwin Deployment Pilot Project, Salisbury Stonehenge, Wiltshire, United Kingdom
- WSB Digital As-built Proof of Concept, Elk River, Minn., United States
Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
- Kaunas University of Technology Kaunas Digital Twin, Kaunas, Lithuania
- Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. Project PLATEAU: Japan's Largest 3D City Model Project, Numazu City/Kaga City, Shizuoka Prefecture/Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
- Sydney Airport Maps@SYD, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Geoprofessional
- GHD Cressbrook Dam, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia
- Mott MacDonald Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through geoBIM, Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom
- PT Hutama Karya (Persero) Semantok Dam Project, Nganjuk, East Java, Indonesia
Grid
- Essential Energy Essential Energy Intelligent Substation Design, Port Macquarie, Australia
- POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. Full Life-cycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220 kV Substation Project, Wuhan, Hubei, China
- State Grid Hengshui Electric Power Supply Company Comprehensive Application of BIM Technology for Power Transmission and Transformation Engineering Construction, Hengshui, Hebei, China
Process and Power Generation
- OQ Upstream OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose, Oman
- Sarawak Energy Berhad Modernizing Bakun Hydroelectric Plant with a Digital Twin, Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia
- Shell Projects and Technology Deepwater Project Delivery Digital Platform, Gulf of Mexico, Texas, United States
Rail and Transit
- Arcadis Carstairs, Scotland, United Kingdom
- Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase 1 - Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase 1, Metro Manila, Philippines
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk - Integrated High-speed Rail Station Jakarta Bandung, Jakarta Bandung, Indonesia
Roads and Highways
- AFRY New Test Track for Autonomous and Electrified Vehicles, Södertälje, Stockholm Area, Sweden
- Beca Ltd. Takitimu North Link, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
- Foth Infrastructure Environment, LLC City of Perry Innovates with Foth Creating a Digitally Mapped City Using Digital Twins, Perry, Iowa, United States
Structural Engineering
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited Design Construction of Tunnel and Underground Station at Krishna Park of Delhi MRTS, New Delhi, India
- Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd. TPC Changhua Offshore Wind Farm Phase 2 Project, Changhua County, Taiwan
- WSP Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom
Surveying and Monitoring
- Aegea Brazil's Largest 3D Sanitation Map (Digitalization of Rio de Janeiro), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- HDR Murray Dam Condition Assessment, San Diego County, Calif., United States
- Singapore Land Authority SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping, Singapore
Water and Wastewater
- Jacobs Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (TWRP) for PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, Singapore
- L&T Construction Utility Development and Management for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- MWH Treatment, as part of Advance Plus Framework JV with J Murphys Sons Burnley WwTW Capital Investment Project, Burnley, United Kingdom
For more information about the finalists, visit this link.
