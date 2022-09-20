Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Monkey King (WUKONG) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WUKONG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a DApp and crypto platform based on Ethereum, Wukong Finance provides yield farming, staking pools and bushes that enable users to earn tokens, while offering fun games and NFTs for users to play and earn. Its native token Monkey King (WUKONG) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Wukong Finance

Wukong Finance is a high security Yield farming DApp and crypto platform running on the Ethereum Mainnet using the Uniswap Exchange. Offering a safe and secure platform with great APRs and functionalities is Wukong Finance's highest priority.

The idea behind this project is to create a safe and secure place for farmers. The Wukong Finance yield farms, staking pools and bushes allow users to earn WUKONG tokens while supporting Wukong Finance by staking tokens. In addition, users can always unstake their tokens if they want to.

Besides the regular high APR farms/pools and bushes, projects that would like a place to launch projects will be able to utilize the WUKONG launchpad. Wukong Finance also offers fun games and NFT for users to enjoy. It's currently developing a 'Move to Earn' game that will encourage and motivate players to be active by rewarding them in the process.

About WUKONG Token

As a community driven project, Wukong Finance is governed by its native token Monkey King (WUKONG). Based on ERC-20, WUKONG has an unlimited supply with maximum mint per block fixed by Masterchef. A strong burning mechanism will increase the token price constantly, 3% burn fee will be charged at each deposit on farms and 4% burn fee on pools, which will be used in various ways, such as purchasing WUKONG for burning, farming to create more value, airdrop, and marketing.

The WUKONG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the Wukong Finance investment can easily buy and sell WUKONG token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of WUKONG token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

