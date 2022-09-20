Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 320.1479 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 322.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 317 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,321,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,769,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1892 319.50 08:31:37 00061039538TRLO0 LSE 108 319.50 08:31:37 00061039539TRLO0 LSE 1696 319.50 08:31:37 00061039540TRLO0 LSE 1555 319.50 08:31:37 00061039541TRLO0 LSE 1615 319.00 08:31:37 00061039542TRLO0 LSE 1630 320.00 09:00:06 00061040790TRLO0 LSE 9 321.00 09:09:53 00061041102TRLO0 LSE 156 321.00 09:14:10 00061041336TRLO0 LSE 2443 321.00 09:14:10 00061041337TRLO0 LSE 1789 321.00 09:14:10 00061041338TRLO0 LSE 555 321.00 09:30:30 00061041841TRLO0 LSE 1694 321.00 09:44:12 00061042565TRLO0 LSE 1843 321.00 09:44:12 00061042566TRLO0 LSE 1808 321.00 09:44:12 00061042567TRLO0 LSE 16 321.00 09:54:41 00061042876TRLO0 LSE 42 321.00 09:54:41 00061042877TRLO0 LSE 2765 322.50 10:15:03 00061043258TRLO0 LSE 8429 322.50 10:15:03 00061043259TRLO0 LSE 2291 321.00 10:15:37 00061043476TRLO0 LSE 166 320.00 10:50:49 00061044743TRLO0 LSE 405 321.00 10:58:47 00061045561TRLO0 LSE 572 321.00 10:58:47 00061045562TRLO0 LSE 1500 321.00 10:58:47 00061045563TRLO0 LSE 500 321.00 10:58:47 00061045564TRLO0 LSE 110 321.00 10:58:47 00061045565TRLO0 LSE 1000 321.00 11:12:47 00061046195TRLO0 LSE 870 321.00 11:12:47 00061046196TRLO0 LSE 546 321.00 11:12:47 00061046197TRLO0 LSE 340 321.00 11:12:47 00061046198TRLO0 LSE 1196 321.00 11:12:47 00061046199TRLO0 LSE 3053 320.50 11:31:57 00061046744TRLO0 LSE 1876 320.50 12:01:17 00061047483TRLO0 LSE 1660 320.00 12:07:37 00061047802TRLO0 LSE 216 320.00 12:07:37 00061047803TRLO0 LSE 377 320.00 12:33:37 00061048405TRLO0 LSE 1337 320.00 12:33:37 00061048406TRLO0 LSE 379 320.00 12:46:37 00061048682TRLO0 LSE 500 320.00 12:46:37 00061048683TRLO0 LSE 500 320.00 12:46:37 00061048684TRLO0 LSE 280 320.00 12:46:37 00061048685TRLO0 LSE 1573 320.00 12:59:12 00061049051TRLO0 LSE 984 320.00 12:59:12 00061049052TRLO0 LSE 712 320.00 12:59:12 00061049053TRLO0 LSE 1172 319.50 13:00:07 00061049079TRLO0 LSE 500 319.50 13:00:07 00061049080TRLO0 LSE 41 319.50 13:00:07 00061049081TRLO0 LSE 1850 319.00 13:19:21 00061049564TRLO0 LSE 132 318.50 13:34:13 00061050005TRLO0 LSE 1548 318.00 13:34:13 00061050006TRLO0 LSE 1893 318.50 13:58:31 00061051113TRLO0 LSE 94 318.00 14:00:40 00061051222TRLO0 LSE 105 318.00 14:00:40 00061051223TRLO0 LSE 46 318.00 14:03:27 00061051322TRLO0 LSE 299 318.00 14:03:27 00061051323TRLO0 LSE 170 319.00 14:25:39 00061052169TRLO0 LSE 747 319.00 14:25:39 00061052170TRLO0 LSE 557 319.00 14:25:39 00061052171TRLO0 LSE 1610 319.00 14:32:41 00061052590TRLO0 LSE 3775 319.00 14:32:41 00061052591TRLO0 LSE 1858 319.00 14:32:41 00061052592TRLO0 LSE 304 318.50 14:34:49 00061052666TRLO0 LSE 1567 318.50 14:34:49 00061052667TRLO0 LSE 1801 318.00 14:41:27 00061053164TRLO0 LSE 1733 317.00 14:43:16 00061053288TRLO0 LSE 141 319.00 15:01:12 00061054974TRLO0 LSE 1005 319.00 15:01:12 00061054975TRLO0 LSE 615 319.00 15:01:12 00061054976TRLO0 LSE 1885 319.50 15:07:15 00061055346TRLO0 LSE 1889 320.50 15:14:11 00061055868TRLO0 LSE 7 319.50 15:16:22 00061056051TRLO0 LSE 1657 320.50 15:24:48 00061056735TRLO0 LSE 2661 320.50 15:25:18 00061056803TRLO0 LSE 320 320.50 15:25:18 00061056804TRLO0 LSE 416 320.00 15:28:54 00061057062TRLO0 LSE 1180 320.00 15:28:54 00061057063TRLO0 LSE 1765 320.00 15:39:23 00061058050TRLO0 LSE 90 320.00 15:39:23 00061058051TRLO0 LSE 1500 320.00 15:39:23 00061058052TRLO0 LSE 301 320.00 15:39:23 00061058053TRLO0 LSE 1577 320.00 15:47:46 00061058689TRLO0 LSE 1847 320.00 15:55:40 00061059091TRLO0 LSE 1614 319.50 15:59:08 00061059375TRLO0 LSE 1703 320.00 16:09:11 00061060075TRLO0 LSE 360 320.00 16:17:11 00061060675TRLO0 LSE 1194 320.00 16:17:11 00061060676TRLO0 LSE 280 320.00 16:17:11 00061060677TRLO0 LSE 145 319.50 16:20:29 00061060950TRLO0 LSE 500 319.50 16:20:29 00061060951TRLO0 LSE 558 319.50 16:20:29 00061060952TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

