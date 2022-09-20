Anzeige
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
19.09.22
08:15 Uhr
3,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,76008:21
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 16

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 320.1479 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 322.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 317 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,321,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,769,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1892319.50 08:31:3700061039538TRLO0LSE
108319.50 08:31:3700061039539TRLO0LSE
1696319.50 08:31:3700061039540TRLO0LSE
1555319.50 08:31:3700061039541TRLO0LSE
1615319.00 08:31:3700061039542TRLO0LSE
1630320.00 09:00:0600061040790TRLO0LSE
9321.00 09:09:5300061041102TRLO0LSE
156321.00 09:14:1000061041336TRLO0LSE
2443321.00 09:14:1000061041337TRLO0LSE
1789321.00 09:14:1000061041338TRLO0LSE
555321.00 09:30:3000061041841TRLO0LSE
1694321.00 09:44:1200061042565TRLO0LSE
1843321.00 09:44:1200061042566TRLO0LSE
1808321.00 09:44:1200061042567TRLO0LSE
16321.00 09:54:4100061042876TRLO0LSE
42321.00 09:54:4100061042877TRLO0LSE
2765322.50 10:15:0300061043258TRLO0LSE
8429322.50 10:15:0300061043259TRLO0LSE
2291321.00 10:15:3700061043476TRLO0LSE
166320.00 10:50:4900061044743TRLO0LSE
405321.00 10:58:4700061045561TRLO0LSE
572321.00 10:58:4700061045562TRLO0LSE
1500321.00 10:58:4700061045563TRLO0LSE
500321.00 10:58:4700061045564TRLO0LSE
110321.00 10:58:4700061045565TRLO0LSE
1000321.00 11:12:4700061046195TRLO0LSE
870321.00 11:12:4700061046196TRLO0LSE
546321.00 11:12:4700061046197TRLO0LSE
340321.00 11:12:4700061046198TRLO0LSE
1196321.00 11:12:4700061046199TRLO0LSE
3053320.50 11:31:5700061046744TRLO0LSE
1876320.50 12:01:1700061047483TRLO0LSE
1660320.00 12:07:3700061047802TRLO0LSE
216320.00 12:07:3700061047803TRLO0LSE
377320.00 12:33:3700061048405TRLO0LSE
1337320.00 12:33:3700061048406TRLO0LSE
379320.00 12:46:3700061048682TRLO0LSE
500320.00 12:46:3700061048683TRLO0LSE
500320.00 12:46:3700061048684TRLO0LSE
280320.00 12:46:3700061048685TRLO0LSE
1573320.00 12:59:1200061049051TRLO0LSE
984320.00 12:59:1200061049052TRLO0LSE
712320.00 12:59:1200061049053TRLO0LSE
1172319.50 13:00:0700061049079TRLO0LSE
500319.50 13:00:0700061049080TRLO0LSE
41319.50 13:00:0700061049081TRLO0LSE
1850319.00 13:19:2100061049564TRLO0LSE
132318.50 13:34:1300061050005TRLO0LSE
1548318.00 13:34:1300061050006TRLO0LSE
1893318.50 13:58:3100061051113TRLO0LSE
94318.00 14:00:4000061051222TRLO0LSE
105318.00 14:00:4000061051223TRLO0LSE
46318.00 14:03:2700061051322TRLO0LSE
299318.00 14:03:2700061051323TRLO0LSE
170319.00 14:25:3900061052169TRLO0LSE
747319.00 14:25:3900061052170TRLO0LSE
557319.00 14:25:3900061052171TRLO0LSE
1610319.00 14:32:4100061052590TRLO0LSE
3775319.00 14:32:4100061052591TRLO0LSE
1858319.00 14:32:4100061052592TRLO0LSE
304318.50 14:34:4900061052666TRLO0LSE
1567318.50 14:34:4900061052667TRLO0LSE
1801318.00 14:41:2700061053164TRLO0LSE
1733317.00 14:43:1600061053288TRLO0LSE
141319.00 15:01:1200061054974TRLO0LSE
1005319.00 15:01:1200061054975TRLO0LSE
615319.00 15:01:1200061054976TRLO0LSE
1885319.50 15:07:1500061055346TRLO0LSE
1889320.50 15:14:1100061055868TRLO0LSE
7319.50 15:16:2200061056051TRLO0LSE
1657320.50 15:24:4800061056735TRLO0LSE
2661320.50 15:25:1800061056803TRLO0LSE
320320.50 15:25:1800061056804TRLO0LSE
416320.00 15:28:5400061057062TRLO0LSE
1180320.00 15:28:5400061057063TRLO0LSE
1765320.00 15:39:2300061058050TRLO0LSE
90320.00 15:39:2300061058051TRLO0LSE
1500320.00 15:39:2300061058052TRLO0LSE
301320.00 15:39:2300061058053TRLO0LSE
1577320.00 15:47:4600061058689TRLO0LSE
1847320.00 15:55:4000061059091TRLO0LSE
1614319.50 15:59:0800061059375TRLO0LSE
1703320.00 16:09:1100061060075TRLO0LSE
360320.00 16:17:1100061060675TRLO0LSE
1194320.00 16:17:1100061060676TRLO0LSE
280320.00 16:17:1100061060677TRLO0LSE
145319.50 16:20:2900061060950TRLO0LSE
500319.50 16:20:2900061060951TRLO0LSE
558319.50 16:20:2900061060952TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

