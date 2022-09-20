Data Bridge Market Research: Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 8.51 Billion with Growing CAGR of 25.30% by 2029, Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released their extensive report on the "Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market" which details the industry's past, present, and future in terms of both products and marketing. They also detail current and projected market trends, sales and distribution channels, and technological and economic developments. Detailed information, including projections for the future and extensive analysis of the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market at both the global and regional levels, have been compiled in a comprehensive report. This Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) study evaluates market drivers, market restraints, and competition tactics in order to provide forecasts for the CAGR value over a given forecast period. This Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) report is useful to companies because it includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs), which they can use to assess the long-term profitability of their investments.





Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Laser Scanners accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the aerial scanning and mapping operations. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Insights:-

LiDAR is a kind of light detection and ranging or laser imaging detection and ranging. LiDAR technology is remote sensing in which light is used in the form of laser to appraise variable distances to the earth. LiDAR is considered as a combination of 3D scanning and laser scanning, therefore it is also known as 3D laser scanning.

Recent Developments

Leica Geosystems AG unveiled Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner in February'2021. These scanners require minimal monitoring by the user, and aim at providing increased productivity, flexibility, and scanning efficiency when planning reality capture tasks.

Some of the major players operating in the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market are

Trimble Inc. (US)

Leica Geosystems AG ( Switzerland )

) Teledyne Optech ( Canada )

) FARO (US)

SICK AG ( Germany )

) NV5 Global, Inc. (US)

SureStar ( China )

) Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (US)

YELLOWSCAN ( France )

) GeoKno ( India )

) Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US)

LeddarTech Inc. ( Canada )

) Quanergy Systems, Inc. (US)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) ZX Lidars (UK)

Vaisala ( Finland )

) Waymo LLC (US)

Valeo (US)

Ouster, Inc. (US)

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Initiatives undertaken by the governments to encourage the use of LiDAR drones for large-scale surveys will further expand the market.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:



Market size and growth rate during forecast period.



Key factors driving the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) Market



Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) Market



Challenges to market growth.



Key vendors of "light detection and ranging (LiDAR) Market.



Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global "light detection and ranging (LiDAR) Market.



Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.



Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.



PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Segmentation Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market:

The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Laser Scanners

Navigation and Positioning Systems

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Others

Camera

High-Precision Clock

Other Accessories

Technology

2D LiDAR

3D LiDAR

4D LiDAR

Type

Mechanical

Solid-State

Installation Type

Airborne LiDAR

Bathymetric LiDAR

Topographic

Ground-Based LiDAR

Mobile LiDAR

Static LiDAR

Range

Short

Medium

Long

Service

LiDAR Data Processing

Data Acquisition

Point Cloud Classification

3D Visualization

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

Mapping and Modelling

Others

Application

Corridor Mapping

Roadways

Railways

Others

Engineering

Environment

Forest Management

Coastline Management

Pollution Modeling

Agriculture

Wind Farm and Precision Forestry

ADAS and Driverless Cars

Exploration

Oil and Gas

Mining

Urban Planning

Cartography

Meteorology

End User

Defense and Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

Regional Analysis-

The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user.

The countries covered in the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market due to the high adoption of administrative regulations and various mandates on the installation of automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in investment by the domestic and overseas players in countries such as China and India in the region.

Key Drivers

Rise in Construction Industry

The rise in the use of mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market. The GPS technology is widely being adopted in large-scale construction projects such as megaprojects for civil construction sites.

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

The availability of various sensors and systems such as laser scanners, and navigation and positioning systems, among others accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.

Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Products

The use of modern technologies such as variable rate technology (VRT), data management software, mapping software, yield mapping software, and GPS in agricultural products further influence the market. These technologies improve land fertility and profitability, maximize productivity, reduce the cost of farming and facilitate sustainable agriculture.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

