The Frank Family Foundation: Frank Family Launches New Foundation to Fund Social Health, Community-Based, and Wildlife Organizations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / The Frank Family proudly announced today the establishment of the Frank Family Foundation, a philanthropic fund managed by and making donations on behalf of the Frank family (the "Foundation"). Operating out of New York, the Foundation plans to work with organizations around the world with an initial focus on funding and participating in social health, community, and wildlife programs.

"We are thrilled to finally launch the Frank Family Foundation after spending significant time carefully planning our focus and structure," said Sean Frank, founder of New York-based asset management firm Cloud Equity Group and one of the founding members of the Frank Family Foundation. "We plan to have a real impact on the organizations we work with and are excited to begin making donations."

Besides focusing on social health, community, and wildlife programs, the Foundation will place special emphasis on supporting organizations that provide aid in areas where there are little or no resources currently available. The first three donation recipients were identified as Against Malaria, a UK-based charity assisting populations at high risk of developing malaria, WildAid, a US-based organization focused on reducing the demand for wildlife products, and Village Enterprise, a US-based nonprofit that works in Africa to end extreme poverty using entrepreneurship. "Having grown up on the African continent, I am acutely aware of the challenges affecting the lives of millions of people as well as endangered animals," said Andrea Frank, founding member of the Frank Family Foundation. "It is our hope to make a tangible difference through these donations."

Through its contributions and support, the Frank Family Foundation hopes to have meaningful impact on the organizations in their efforts to promote better health care, support community projects, and protect wildlife around the world.

About The Frank Family Foundation

The Frank Family Foundation, established in 2022, is a private family foundation donating on behalf of the Frank family in areas including health care, community projects, and wildlife protection. By awarding grants to charities that provide by either educating, setting up programs, or providing necessary supplies, the Foundation aims to reach those who need assistance in areas where there are little or no resources available. For more information about the Foundation and its work, please visit frankphilanthropies.org.

Contact:

info@frankphilanthropies.org

SOURCE: The Frank Family Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716657/Frank-Family-Launches-New-Foundation-to-Fund-Social-Health-Community-Based-and-Wildlife-Organizations