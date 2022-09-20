H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a controlling interest in Northern Biogas, LLC ("Northern Biogas" or "the Company). Northern Biogas is a leading waste-to-renewable natural gas company, specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities that represent sustainable, clean energy solutions for waste generated from dairies, landfills, and other facilities producing organic waste, including food waste.

Based in Morgantown, WV, Northern Biogas designs, builds, owns, operates, services, and maintains anaerobic digester and RNG facilities, drawing from its team's extensive, decades-long experience of rapidly scaling and operating pipeline and gas treatment infrastructure in the natural gas industry. The Company has successfully deployed its own proprietary anaerobic digester designs at many locations across the U.S. Northern Biogas operates the Middleton, Wisconsin RNG facility, a joint venture with EnTech Solutions, whereby waste from dairy cows is converted to RNG through an anaerobic digestion process. The Company has recently received final approval to commence execution of its next two dairy RNG projects. Additionally, Northern Biogas is actively developing a number of other dairy, landfill, and food waste RNG projects across the country.

Northern Biogas' CEO, Chris Akers said, "We appreciate H.I.G.'s confidence in our business plan and are excited to partner with H.I.G. as we continue to execute on our development pipeline of dairy, landfill, and food waste RNG projects. We are solidly positioned to provide rapid, best-in-class service to our customers and partners, given our unique combination of development experience, in-house technical knowledge, and full scale, proven construction and operation expertise, all of which are now supported by H.I.G., an outstanding financial partner."

George Watts, Managing Director with H.I.G. Infrastructure, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with this uniquely capable management team in a dynamic part of the renewables market. The commercial opportunity is immense, and we look forward to supporting the company and the team in its growth." Ed Pallesen, Co-head of H.I.G. Infrastructure added, "We have a strong commitment to facilitating the transition to a clean energy economy, and Northern Biogas is an excellent example of our approach of investing in sustainable, critical infrastructure. This investment is a strong addition to our existing portfolio of middle market, value-add infrastructure companies."

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction. Vinson and Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Northern Biogas on the transaction.

About Northern Biogas

Based in Morgantown, WV, Northern Biogas is a waste-to-renewable natural gas company that designs, builds, owns, operates, services, and maintains anaerobic digester and renewable natural gas facilities across the U.S. Northern Biogas has decades of experience successfully developing and operating creative, sustainable clean energy solutions for its farm and industry partners. For more information, please visit www.northernbiogas.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

