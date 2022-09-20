Macrae, a premier transatlantic legal search firm that places partners, groups and senior government attorneys at the world's leading law firms, is pleased to share the news that Lawdragon has recognized more than half of its recruiters as 2022 Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy Consulting. The eight recruiters featured in the publisher's highly regarded annual guide to the "crème de la crème of the legion of advisors who assist firms" represent each of the firm's four geographic markets. They include Justine Donahue, Lauren Drake, and Jane Sullivan Roberts in Washington, D.C.; Suzanne Kane and Joe Macrae in the San Francisco Bay Area; Jon Truster in New York; and Andy Russell and Melinda Wallman in London. Donahue, Kane and Truster appear for the first time, while the others have been honored in the past.

"It's exciting to see so many Macrae recruiters named to the Lawdragon 100. I am immensely proud of the challenging work all of my colleagues perform day in and day out, not only as individuals but working within and across our four geographic markets to deliver exceptional service to candidates and clients," said Joe Macrae, Founder and Chairman. "Our goal when we set out to strengthen and expand our presence in the world's major legal markets five years ago was to bring on recruiters who were not only 'the best,' but who also shared a desire to be part of a transparent and highly collaborative organization that didn't operate like a traditional recruiting firm. It is gratifying to have Lawdragon recognize eight of us for our commitment to helping partner-level lawyers and law firms navigate the increasingly complex legal marketplace and it bolsters our belief that our diligent efforts to create and maintain a collective intelligence have been well worthwhile."

Justine Donahue (Managing Director in Washington, D.C.): Donahue works across practice areas, with a special interest in antitrust that draws on her 13 years of experience as an antitrust lawyer, including in private practice as well as at the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division. In 2017 she co-founded the Women's Antitrust Forum, an organization that brings together senior-level antitrust practitioners for substantive programs and networking events. She is also active in the ABA Antitrust Law Section's Women.Connected Committee. Justine earned her JD at American University, Washington College of Law.

Lauren Drake (Partner in Washington, D.C.): Drake, named to the Lawdragon 100 for the third consecutive year (and profiled by the publication here), joined the firm in 2019. She works across practice areas with both senior government and private sector attorneys. Prior to becoming a recruiter, she held a 16-year tenure at McKinsey Company. Drake founded and leads the Female Law Firm Leaders Roundtable in D.C. and the Women Practice Group Leaders Roundtable in New York, and is D.C. Co-Chair of WILEF (Women in Law Empowerment Forum). She also enjoys writing for publications including The American Lawyer and Bloomberg Law. She holds a J.D. from William Mary Law School.

Suzanne Kane (Partner in San Francisco): Kane specializes in placing partners and partner-groups across practice areas into the leading law firms in the San Francisco Bay Area and helping out-of-town firms successfully open Bay Area offices. She joined Macrae in 2017, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in recruiting and professional development roles at Jones Day, Latham Watkins and Dentons. She is an active supporter of the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley and is a Committee Chair for WILEF's Bay Area Chapter. Kane devotes a significant amount of time to the important effort to increase the representation and equity of women and diverse partners in Big Law through coaching, trainings and successful placements.

Joe Macrae (Partner in the San Francisco Bay Area/New York/London): Macrae, the firm's Founder and Chairman, established the firm in Palo Alto in 2001. This year marks his fourth consecutive appearance on the Lawdragon 100;he was profiled by the publication here. Macrae splits his time between the West Coast, East Coast and the U.K., serving as a career advisor to partners and teams and working closely with an array of Am Law 50 and UK 20 firms to develop and implement strategic expansion plans. Macrae transitioned from law into legal recruitment in 1988, and co-founded ZMB (now Hays Legal) several years later. He holds a law degree from Manchester University.

Jane Sullivan Roberts (Partner in Washington, D.C.): Roberts, named to the Lawdragon 100 every year since the guide was introduced in 2016 (and profiled by the publication here), opened Macrae's D.C. office in 2019. She advises high-profile partners and government attorneys seeking to transition to the private sector. Prior to becoming a recruiter in 2007, she enjoyed a 20-year career at Pillsbury, where she was a partner in the Global Technology Group as well as Executive Partner for Talent Development. Roberts is a Founding Member and former Co-Chair of WILEF's D.C. chapter. She holds a J.D. from Georgetown Law.

Andy Russell (Partner in London): Russell, named to the Lawdragon 100 for the second consecutive year, has more than 25 years of experience in placing law firm partners and teams across practice areas into the leading law firms in London and Europe. He also specializes in new office openings. Russell joined Macrae in 2017 to open the firm's London Office, having previously served as Managing Director of Fox Rodney Search, which acquired his own firm Abrahams Russell in 2003. He holds a law degree from Sheffield University.

Jon Truster (Partner New York): In the course of his 25-year career as a recruiter in the New York market, Truster has helped hundreds of lawyers advance their careers by making strategic lateral moves and dozens of law firms strengthen their New York presence. Truster works across practice areas with an emphasis on corporate law, and many firms consider him their go-to advisor when embarking on the most challenging "needle in a haystack" searches. He joined Macrae in 2022 after nearly a decade at New York boutique Greene-Levin-Snyder, where he was co-head of Lateral Partner Placement.

Melinda Wallman (Partner in London): Wallman, named to the Lawdragon 100 for the third consecutive year (and profiled by the publication here), focuses on the recruitment of partners into AmLaw 100 and top 20 UK law firms. She joined Macrae in 2018 from Major, Lindsey Africa, where she founded the firm's Hong Kong and London offices and led its EMEA Partner Practice Group. Wallman serves as Deputy Global Chair, International for WILEF, and in 2018 she founded Reignite Academy, a unique collaboration between London law firms that provides opportunities for women lawyers to return to practice after a career hiatus. She holds a law degree from the University of New South Wales.

About Macrae

Macrae is a transatlantic legal search and placement firm with offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Macrae works with the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States and United Kingdom to bring on top lateral partners and partner-groups and open new offices. The firm's expertise also includes representing high-performing partners seeking to make strategic moves and senior government attorneys transitioning to private practice. Its commitment to furthering inclusion and diversity in the legal industry is reflected in the candidates it represents as well as within the firm. Macrae is a majority women-owned business and 75% of team members identify as belonging to demographic groups that are underrepresented within the legal industry. To learn more about Macrae, please visit Macrae.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005310/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lauren Gard

lauren.gard@macrae.com

(510) 246-1366