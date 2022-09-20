Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
20.09.2022
Loox Launches The First Shopify Post-Purchase Upsell Solution That Displays Photo Reviews

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loox, the leading peer-to-peer marketing solution for Shopify merchants, announced today the release of "Loox Upsells", a tool for ecommerce sites to increase the average order value by enabling online sellers to display photo reviews next to post-purchase upsell offers.

Loox Logo

The launch of Loox Upsells marks the next step for Loox to extend their innovative portfolio of products and solutions that help ecommerce brands grow by leveraging customer-generated content. Loox Upsells is the first post-purchase upsell solution in the market that makes it possible for Shopify merchants to add photo reviews and connect a visual-centric review approach with a sales solution.

"With more than 31 million Loox-collected reviews and more than $443 million USD in sales generated for our customers last year, we're excited to launch Loox Upsells and continue to lead the next generation of peer-to-peer marketing", says Yoni Elbaz, CEO of Loox.

Loox currently works with 100,000 Shopify merchants, including over 1,000 Shopify Plus enterprise-level brands, such as Birchbox and Zumba. With over 9,500 reviews on the Shopify App Store, Loox is one of the most popular solutions for Shopify merchants.

"The possibility to display photo reviews at Loox Upsells adds the crucial layer of social proof that many need to put them over the edge from consideration to purchase", says Patrick Maness, VP Marketing of Gorilla Bow, an internationally recognized ecommerce company.

About Loox

Loox is the peer-to-peer marketing platform for Shopify stores. More than 100,000 merchants humanize their brand with visual reviews and referrals through Loox. Brands of all sizes use Loox to automatically collect and display photo & video reviews, resulting in boosted trust, more word of mouth & referrals, and increased customer retention & sales.

To learn more about how Loox helps your brand succeed through peer-to-peer marketing solutions, please visit https://loox.app.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803619/Loox_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Tim Kock
tim@loox.io
+49 1734275006

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loox-launches-the-first-shopify-post-purchase-upsell-solution-that-displays-photo-reviews-301626715.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
