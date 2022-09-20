Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Demo at European Microwave Week and MWC Las Vegas

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, plans to attend and demonstrate its new, 5G mmWave module at two leading industry shows: European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2022 and Mobile World Congress (MWC )Las Vegas 2022.

Peraso will have a video demo in the Richardson RFPD booth C28 at EuMW in Milan, September 25-30, and will showcase its latest 5G mmWave product aimed at delivering high-bandwidth connectivity with industry-leading efficiency to 5G applications. Additionally, Peraso will demonstrate this new module product at MWC Las Vegas, September 28-30.

"We have been working diligently to bring our 5G mmWave products to market and are looking forward to showcasing Peraso's game-changing technology in both the U.S. and Europe," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "This is a very exciting time for the company, as we expand on our extensive experience developing mmWave products for the 60 GHz market. Our latest 5G mmWave products offer unmatched integration and performance, and the expanded markets we can serve represent a significant new opportunity for Peraso."

Members of Peraso's executive leadership will be available to meet with journalists and analysts during MWC Las Vegas. Those who wish to request a meeting with the company should send an email to kolivier@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Katie Olivier

Shelton Group

+1-214-272-7200

kolivier@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Julie DeBene

Director, Marketing Communications

+1-408-418-7594

jdebene@mosys.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

