Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Reports Additional Results From the Infill Program at the Serra Alta Deposit at Its Monte Do Carmo Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing infill drill program at the Serra Alta deposit at its Monte do Carmo Project located in Tocantins State, Brazil ("MDC"). The infill drill program commenced in Q4 2021 with the aim to upgrade resources into the Measured and Indicated categories, target new satellites, extensional zones, condemn areas of project infrastructure and support the ongoing Feasibility Study. This phase of drilling is expected to be completed early in Q4, 2022.
The Company is currently reporting assay results from 21 drill holes, totaling 4,081 m (see Tables 1 & 2) completed from April to July 2022. As of August 26, 2022, a total of 130 drill holes, totaling 31,815m have been completed as part of the 2022 program, including 109 holes at Serra Alta (infill, condemnation, and partial extensions); and 21 holes in the satellite exploration areas namely, Gogó de Onça and Capitao.
The Company currently has 5 drill rigs on site actively drilling, with three rigs focused on infill and geotechnical programs and two actively drilling at Gogó de Onça.
Drill Hole Highlights (All composites are reported as true thickness):
Serra Alta (Infill)
FSA-246
- 42m at 1.88 g/t Au from 145m
- Including 5m at 4.87 g/t Au from 168m
- 18m at 7.21 g/t Au from 482
- Including 4m at 21.43 g/t Au from 492m
FSA-254
- 15m at 3.71 g/t Au from 138m
- Including 2m at 25.68 g/t Au from 140m
FSA-264
- 20m at 3.86 g/t Au from 102m
- Including 3m at 14.07 g/t Au from 107m
- 9m at 7.24 g/t Au from 148m
- Including 1m at 55.30 g/t Au from 150m
FSA-271
- 28m at 2.13 g/t at 13.78 g/t Au from 44m
- 43m at 1.40 g/t Au from 114m
- Including 3m at 7.74 g/t Au from 119m
FSA-252
- 53m at 1.61 g/t Au from 75m
- Including 3m at 9.51 g/t Au from 92m
FSA-262
- 70m at 2.30 g/t Au from 41m
- Including 2m at 20.83 g/t Au from 90m
FSA-266
- 33m at 2.58 g/t Au from 57m
- Including 6m at 10.81 g/t Au from 63m
Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented "We are nearing completion of the Infill drilling campaign at Serra Alta, providing the resource base for the ongoing Feasibility expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2023. As can be seen by the holes reported today, the Serra Alta deposit at Monte do Carmo continues to show itself as a well endowed gold deposit with plenty of exploration potential."
Serra Alta Infill
The main objective of the 21 infill drill holes reported today is to convert inferred blocks within and in close proximity, to the current open pit constrained resource estimate (Micon, 2021) into the Indicated category, closing the distance between holes informing blocks in the model. Some of these holes were extended beyond the current resource outline to test prospective extensional areas. Holes reported today include, 11 collared in the East Zone, 3 in Pit Norte and 7 in Pit Sul (see Figure 1 for drill hole locations, and Figure 2 for cross sections of highlighted holes).
Drill holes FSA-246, FSA-254, FSA-258, FSA-260, FSA-261, FSA-264, FSA-265, FSA-267, FSA-268, FSA-269 and FSA-271 were collared in the East Zone. The best reported intercepts in the East Zone correspond to holes FSA-246 and FSA-264 which were collared in the central and southern segment of the approximate 400m of strike that comprises the East Zone. Hole FSA-246 was drilled at a very shallow angle (19 degree) to optimize the perpendicularity to the quartz veins (single and as vein domain trend) and to efficiently determine the continuity of these veins at a proximal level to the hosting granite and its contact with the volcanic rocks (loci of best lateral continuity of mineralization). Hole FSA-264, collared in the southern segment of the east zone intercepted two outstanding segments: a shallower one with 20m at 3.86 g/t Au from 102m, including 3m at 14.07 g/t Au from 107m; and a deeper one with 9m at 7.24 g/t Au from 148m, including 1m at 55.30 g/t Au from 150m.
Drill holes FSA-252, FSA-257, and FSA-263 were collared in Pit Norte. Hole FSA-252, drilled in the northern segment of this zone intercepted a laterally extensive continuous zone that in the previous geological model (current resource) encompassed three narrow discrete vein trends separated by barren granitic gaps. The notable continuity points to the validity of possible "mushroom" shapes in some areas, where mineralization blossoms towards the granitic/volcanic contact. The continuous interval referred above returned 53m at 1.61g/t Au from 75m, including 3m at 9.51 g/t Au from 92m. Drill holes FSA-194, FSA-201, FSA-259, FSA-262, FSA-266, FSA270 and FSA-271 were collared in Pit Sul covering the full 200m strike length of this zone. Most relevant results are included in hole FSA-262, collared in the middle of the zone which crossed 70m at 2.30 g/t Au from 241 m, including 2m at 14.35 g/t Au from 45m. Hole FSA-262 reaffirms the lateral continuity of shallow mineralization in Pit Sul, which under the current PEA is to be part of the early mining phases.
Figure 1. Reported and Ongoing Drill Hole Locations
Figure 2. Select Highlighted Cross Sections of Reported Holes*
East Zone
Pit Norte
Pit Sud
Note: Scale vary by section
Table 2. Drill Hole locations
|Zone
|Hole number
UTM East
m
UTM N
m
|Elevation m
|Depth m
|Azimuth
|Dip
|East Zone
|FSA-246
|820544
|8810447
|555.1
|589.2
|103
|-19
|FSA-254
|820568
|8810372
|552.1
|230.6
|137
|-53
|FSA-258
|820592
|8810276
|566.9
|170.3
|133
|-45
|FSA-260
|820602
|8810301
|578.8
|185.5
|130
|-23
|FSA-261
|820488
|8810413
|537.3
|218.4
|110
|-56
|FSA-264
|820592
|8810279
|567.1
|231.0
|106
|-45
|FSA-265
|820521
|8810186
|479.3
|85.9
|102
|-20
|FSA-267
|820507
|8810244
|508.4
|134.9
|125
|-30
|FSA-268
|820800
|8810485
|658.5
|550.1
|98
|-50
|FSA-269
|820518
|8810186
|479.3
|87.0
|127
|-48
|FSA-271
|820601
|8810326
|579.5
|220.6
|126
|-24
|Pit Norte
|FSA-252
|820506
|8810090
|499.4
|198.9
|104
|-43
|FSA-257
|820500
|8810068
|504.8
|193.3
|132
|-55
|FSA-263
|820394
|8810035
|453.5
|109.4
|90
|-31
|Pit Sul
|FSA-194
|820283
|8809633
|452.7
|178.2
|101
|-45
|FSA-201
|820329
|8809687
|482.7
|180.6
|98
|-35
|FSA-259
|820312
|8809602
|466.1
|145.5
|89
|-52
|FSA-262
|820335
|8809631
|472.7
|125.2
|96
|-20
|FSA-266
|820304
|8809574
|470.3
|120.7
|97
|-45
|FSA-270
|820325
|8809662
|478.7
|55.1
|141
|-44
|FSA-273
|820326
|8809686
|481.9
|70.2
|135
|-19
*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.
*Azimuth Set by compass
*Dip and drill hole trajectory by DEVIFLEX Devico
Table 2. Drill Hole Composites - Infill Drilling
DDH
From
To
LENGTH (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
East Zone
FSA-246
and
53.70
62.10
8.40
8.34
1.29
FSA-246
and
79.44
85.75
6.31
6.26
0.86
FSA-246
and
144.75
187.15
42.40
42.09
1.88
FSA-246
includes
157.63
160.90
3.27
3.25
6.07
FSA-246
includes
168.06
173.31
5.25
5.21
4.87
FSA-246
and
200.05
201.09
1.04
1.03
0.59
FSA-246
and
214.61
215.66
1.05
1.04
0.37
FSA-246
and
216.70
217.75
1.05
1.04
0.41
FSA-246
and
229.49
230.50
1.01
1.00
0.44
FSA-246
and
278.10
279.10
1.00
0.99
0.88
FSA-246
and
296.00
297.00
1.00
0.99
0.38
FSA-246
and
312.30
313.43
1.13
1.12
0.41
FSA-246
and
343.27
346.46
3.19
3.17
0.63
FSA-246
and
351.67
353.76
2.09
2.07
2.35
FSA-246
and
374.71
375.82
1.11
1.10
0.36
FSA-246
and
379.00
380.00
1.00
0.99
0.40
FSA-246
and
402.35
404.22
1.87
1.86
19.72
FSA-246
and
448.70
451.80
3.10
3.08
0.83
FSA-246
and
463.95
469.38
5.43
5.39
1.17
FSA-246
and
481.58
499.70
18.12
17.99
7.21
FSA-246
includes
491.92
496.21
4.29
4.26
21.43
FSA-246
and
529.50
533.50
4.00
3.97
1.09
FSA-246
and
546.00
549.40
3.40
3.38
1.22
FSA-254
and
6.85
11.07
4.22
3.15
0.51
FSA-254
and
16.32
26.82
10.50
7.83
1.60
FSA-254
and
28.82
29.81
0.99
0.74
0.32
FSA-254
and
88.71
91.72
3.01
2.24
0.73
FSA-254
and
94.82
95.85
1.03
0.77
0.71
FSA-254
and
103.38
106.50
3.12
2.33
1.15
FSA-254
and
109.55
110.62
1.07
0.80
0.35
FSA-254
and
123.70
125.75
2.05
1.53
0.53
FSA-254
and
137.50
157.36
19.86
14.81
3.71
FSA-254
includes
139.65
141.75
2.10
1.57
25.68
FSA-254
includes
156.28
157.36
1.08
0.81
6.77
FSA-254
and
161.45
162.49
1.04
0.78
0.56
FSA-254
and
177.83
178.88
1.05
0.78
0.77
FSA-254
and
182.83
184.95
2.12
1.58
1.04
FSA-258
and
17.02
20.85
3.83
3.40
0.65
FSA-258
and
26.17
27.24
1.07
0.95
0.50
FSA-258
and
30.35
31.39
1.04
0.92
0.52
FSA-258
and
33.55
34.53
0.98
0.87
0.32
FSA-258
and
42.50
69.71
27.21
24.18
0.94
FSA-258
includes
42.50
45.42
2.92
2.59
2.43
FSA-258
includes
68.65
69.71
1.06
0.94
4.61
FSA-258
and
89.44
114.02
24.58
21.84
0.68
FSA-258
includes
93.60
95.75
2.15
1.91
2.01
FSA-258
and
119.37
120.47
1.10
0.98
0.78
FSA-258
and
123.45
124.49
1.04
0.92
0.37
FSA-258
and
136.26
139.46
3.20
2.84
1.10
FSA-258
and
145.75
155.13
9.38
8.33
5.71
FSA-258
includes
148.80
149.95
1.15
1.02
36.10
FSA-258
and
158.90
159.97
1.07
0.95
2.26
FSA-260
124.29
147.89
23.60
18.46
2.98
FSA-260
includes
127.47
128.47
1.00
0.78
5.07
FSA-260
includes
140.42
147.89
7.47
5.84
7.91
FSA-261
and
12.35
13.45
1.10
0.95
0.31
FSA-261
and
95.04
96.12
1.08
0.94
0.49
FSA-261
and
101.71
102.89
1.18
1.02
0.37
FSA-261
and
107.12
113.76
6.64
5.76
0.79
FSA-261
includes
111.47
112.52
1.05
0.91
3.87
FSA-261
and
128.16
130.29
2.13
1.85
0.62
FSA-264
and
29.57
45.70
16.13
15.83
1.78
FSA-264
includes
36.04
40.40
4.36
4.28
3.16
FSA-264
and
52.37
56.53
4.16
4.08
0.49
FSA-264
and
67.53
77.28
9.75
9.57
2.05
FSA-264
includes
72.85
73.91
1.06
1.04
14.25
FSA-264
and
94.41
95.43
1.02
1.00
0.91
FSA-264
and
101.90
121.90
20.00
19.62
3.86
FSA-264
includes
107.21
110.40
3.19
3.13
14.07
FSA-264
includes
118.77
119.83
1.06
1.04
14.65
FSA-264
and
127.23
128.29
1.06
1.04
0.33
FSA-264
and
129.29
130.38
1.09
1.07
0.35
FSA-264
and
133.49
134.56
1.07
1.05
0.32
FSA-264
and
147.92
157.18
9.26
9.09
7.24
FSA-264
includes
149.94
151.02
1.08
1.06
55.30
FSA-264
and
166.80
178.44
11.64
11.42
0.83
FSA-264
and
182.56
186.70
4.14
4.06
3.52
FSA-264
and
191.94
192.95
1.01
0.99
1.30
FSA-264
and
197.85
199.84
1.99
1.95
6.97
FSA-264
and
207.00
208.05
1.05
1.03
25.40
FSA-265
and
5.80
8.78
2.98
2.65
0.92
FSA-267
and
16.23
17.25
1.02
0.91
0.72
FSA-267
and
45.48
46.48
1.00
0.90
1.63
FSA-267
and
51.70
56.00
4.30
3.86
1.12
FSA-267
and
62.61
63.64
1.03
0.92
1.98
FSA-267
and
75.32
95.25
19.93
17.87
1.13
FSA-267
includes
88.17
91.64
3.47
3.11
3.23
FSA-267
and
99.50
104.75
5.25
4.71
1.22
FSA-267
and
109.00
112.40
3.40
3.05
0.60
FSA-268
and
358.42
359.46
1.04
0.89
1.73
FSA-268
and
400.31
407.00
6.69
5.73
1.20
FSA-268
and
427.83
431.05
3.22
2.76
0.36
FSA-268
and
461.15
463.58
2.43
2.08
0.91
FSA-268
and
489.16
490.26
1.10
0.94
0.46
FSA-269
and
1.97
3.67
1.70
1.62
1.39
FSA-269
and
10.00
11.20
1.20
1.14
0.41
FSA-269
and
46.09
47.20
1.11
1.06
0.50
FSA-271
and
43.00
81.32
38.32
28.25
2.13
FSA-271
includes
43.99
47.00
3.01
2.94
13.78
FSA-271
includes
57.60
59.51
1.91
1.86
5.19
FSA-271
includes
72.85
76.00
3.15
3.07
3.16
FSA-271
and
107.54
108.61
1.07
1.04
2.10
FSA-271
and
113.91
158.26
44.35
43.27
1.40
FSA-271
includes
119.13
122.28
3.15
3.07
7.74
FSA-271
includes
142.79
144.88
2.09
2.04
4.49
FSA-271
includes
155.04
157.13
2.09
2.04
3.50
FSA-271
and
164.34
166.90
2.56
2.50
0.78
FSA-271
and
171.00
171.80
0.80
0.78
0.31
FSA-271
and
182.65
183.70
1.05
1.02
0.45
FSA-271
and
184.70
185.60
0.90
0.88
0.40
Pit Norte
FSA-252
40.80
43.30
2.50
2.38
3.32
FSA-252
and
50.93
64.38
13.45
12.81
0.30
FSA-252
and
67.53
70.38
2.85
2.71
2.58
FSA-252
and
75.17
131.28
56.11
53.45
1.61
FSA-252
includes
81.54
86.93
5.39
5.13
1.97
FSA-252
includes
91.50
94.82
3.32
3.16
9.51
FSA-252
includes
113.89
116.10
2.21
2.11
8.24
FSA-252
includes
125.73
128.06
2.33
2.22
4.08
FSA-252
and
140.44
145.92
5.48
5.22
0.49
FSA-252
and
148.10
150.22
2.12
2.02
0.35
FSA-257
and
65.86
74.85
8.99
8.79
5.14
FSA-257
includes
69.31
70.24
0.93
0.91
22.00
FSA-257
includes
73.48
74.85
1.37
1.34
14.75
FSA-257
and
78.04
79.10
1.06
1.04
0.42
FSA-257
and
95.16
96.26
1.10
1.08
0.57
FSA-257
and
101.74
104.77
3.03
2.96
1.85
FSA-257
includes
101.74
102.84
1.10
1.08
4.74
FSA-257
and
109.87
110.99
1.12
1.09
0.81
FSA-257
and
146.45
152.62
6.17
6.03
0.37
FSA-263
and
3.77
5.36
1.59
1.57
0.47
FSA-263
and
9.98
27.91
17.93
17.70
0.41
FSA-263
and
77.59
78.71
1.12
1.11
0.33
FSA-263
and
91.28
92.37
1.09
1.08
0.38
FSA-263
and
99.41
100.43
1.02
1.01
1.04
|Pit Sul
|FSA-194
and
10.54
22.18
11.64
11.13
2.58
|FSA-194
includes
11.65
14.83
3.18
3.04
6.70
|FSA-194
and
25.35
26.40
1.05
1.00
0.68
|FSA-194
and
28.52
29.58
1.06
1.01
0.47
|FSA-194
and
31.70
33.65
1.95
1.86
0.30
|FSA-194
and
36.67
40.67
4.00
3.82
1.11
|FSA-194
includes
39.67
40.67
1.00
0.96
3.03
|FSA-194
and
64.96
88.65
23.69
22.65
0.66
|FSA-194
includes
64.96
66.10
1.14
1.09
4.54
|FSA-194
includes
83.55
84.60
1.05
1.00
5.17
|FSA-201
and
16.05
17.09
1.04
0.98
0.61
|FSA-201
and
19.09
20.09
1.00
0.94
0.54
|FSA-201
and
23.20
24.25
1.05
0.99
1.68
|FSA-201
and
32.07
37.10
5.03
4.72
0.57
|FSA-201
and
41.07
57.98
16.91
15.87
0.46
|FSA-201
includes
43.07
44.03
0.96
0.90
2.07
|FSA-201
and
106.00
114.38
8.38
7.87
1.80
|FSA-201
includes
109.90
112.14
2.24
2.10
5.54
|FSA-201
and
123.15
124.17
1.02
0.96
0.78
|FSA-201
and
167.98
170.04
2.06
1.93
0.55
|FSA-259
and
1.13
39.18
38.05
36.12
1.00
|FSA-259
includes
4.00
5.00
1.00
0.95
7.08
|FSA-259
includes
10.00
11.04
1.04
0.99
12.55
|FSA-259
includes
34.75
35.80
1.05
1.00
3.15
|FSA-259
and
52.13
55.37
3.24
3.08
0.57
|FSA-259
and
60.58
70.80
10.22
9.70
2.46
|FSA-259
includes
60.58
61.60
1.02
0.97
7.52
|FSA-259
includes
65.70
66.70
1.00
0.95
16.25
|FSA-259
and
77.90
78.90
1.00
0.95
0.39
|FSA-259
and
85.45
89.85
4.40
4.18
0.47
|FSA-259
and
100.35
101.35
1.00
0.95
0.36
|FSA-262
and
3.20
8.88
5.68
5.63
0.42
|FSA-262
and
40.80
111.27
70.47
69.84
2.30
|FSA-262
includes
45.15
47.45
2.30
2.28
14.35
|FSA-262
includes
77.20
80.20
3.00
2.97
4.95
|FSA-262
includes
90.10
92.16
2.06
2.04
20.83
|FSA-262
includes
110.24
111.27
1.03
1.02
6.22
|FSA-266
and
0.74
2.17
1.43
1.28
4.41
|FSA-266
and
10.45
13.80
3.35
2.99
1.81
|FSA-266
and
16.85
18.93
2.08
1.86
0.38
|FSA-266
and
34.20
41.59
7.39
6.60
0.54
|FSA-266
and
47.50
52.69
5.19
4.64
1.89
|FSA-266
and
57.35
93.95
36.60
32.70
2.58
|FSA-266
includes
63.16
69.39
6.23
5.57
10.81
|FSA-266
includes
87.95
91.95
4.00
3.57
4.05
|FSA-266
and
107.40
108.30
0.90
0.80
1.57
|FSA-270
and
30.85
33.95
3.10
2.29
0.89
|FSA-270
and
42.18
45.40
3.22
2.37
0.47
|FSA-270
and
49.04
49.95
0.91
0.67
0.52
|FSA-273
and
18.87
19.95
1.08
0.86
1.63
|FSA-273
and
22.94
27.09
4.15
3.32
0.81
|FSA-273
and
42.78
43.78
1.00
0.80
0.45
|FSA-273
and
53.60
61.01
7.41
5.93
1.50
|FSA-273
includes
53.60
54.64
1.04
0.83
9.44
|FSA-273
and
67.00
69.06
2.06
1.65
1.23
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,987,500 incentive stock options to certain, directors, officers and other eligible participants under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at a price of $1.10 per share. The Company has also granted a total of 820,000 Deferred Share Units to non-executive directors and 1,397,500 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to executives and management. The RSUs are subject to vesting provisions.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Analytical work was carried out by ALS international lab (ALS). MDC send half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The facilities of the prep lab are located in Goiânia, Brazil 835 km from the MDC project and alternatively in Belo Horizonte, Brazil 1,110 Km from the MDC project. MDC sends out samples to ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Goiânia or alternatively in Belo Horizonte. ALS lab sends the prepared aliquots for analytical assay to their lab in Lima, Peru where the prepared samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au-AA24) or gold (ppm) by metallic screen (Au-SCR24). Randomly the ICP (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) is done for trace elements in 4 acids (hydrofluoric, perchloric, nitric and hydrochloric) digestion (ME-MS-61). ALS has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats and at least two commercial standards and two blanks. Cerrado uses standard QA/QC procedures, inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., ITAK (Instituto de Tecnologia August Kekulé Ltda. and OREAS).
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
