Gold River Productions, Inc.: Gold River Productions Announces Conference Call for Comprehensive Shareholder Update

PALM COAST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRPS) ("GRPS") (www.grpsinc.com) announced today that the company will host a shareholder update conference call at 5PM EST on September 26, 2022. All shareholders and all interested parties are invited to participate on the call.

At approximately 4:00 PM EST on the same day, the company will issue a press release which will be the subject of the conference call. The call and the press release are expected to discuss in detail the company's extensive business plan for the next 18 months.

Since the company expects certain industry leaders from multiple countries and continents to be on the call from far away as China, the call will begin promptly at 5PM EST on September 26, 2022. All participants on the call are also encouraged to read the press release which will be released at approximately 4PM EST the same day. The press release will provide a foundation for the matters which will be discussed on the call.

The call can be accessed live by dialing (267) 807-9601. When prompted to enter an access code, the code should be entered as 808621#.

All expected conference call participants will be encouraged to ask questions. Any listener that has a question should email all questions as soon as possible to grpsconferencecall@gmail.com. The company will try to answer as many questions as possible on the call during the Q&A phase of the call.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

For inquiries:

Email: grpsconferencecall@gmail.com

SOURCE: Gold River Productions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716677/Gold-River-Productions-Announces-Conference-Call-for-Comprehensive-Shareholder-Update