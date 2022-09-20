Anzeige
WKN: A3CRER ISIN: CA83056P7157 Ticker-Symbol: RXF 
Tradegate
19.09.22
16:52 Uhr
4,560 Euro
-0,386
-7,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8765,02012:47
4,8765,02012:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMINING
GOLDMINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDMINING INC0,913+1,90 %
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED4,560-7,80 %
SUMMA SILVER CORP0,502+1,11 %
TORQ RESOURCES INC0,605-1,63 %
