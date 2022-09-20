Initial drill results from the 2022 regional and near-mine exploration programs at Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek gold-silver project are already very encouraging, GoldMining is extending mineralization at la Garrucha at the la Mina project in Colombia with 431.23 metres grading 0.73 g/t gold equivalent, Summa Silver delivered additional intercepts of high-grade silver and gold mineralization at the Hughes Project and Torq Resources extends Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold discovery 190 meters to the north with 98 meters grading 0.94 grams of gold per ton and 0.68% copper.