Hazeltree, a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry, announced today it has appointed Kevin Held as the firm's Chief Financial Officer. Held joins Hazeltree with more than 30 years of experience in finance for several high-growth companies, from early-stage startups to established businesses across the fintech, technology, SaaS, and financial services industries.

Prior to joining Hazeltree, Held was the CFO of Vehlo Purchaser, a provider of SaaS solutions to the automotive repair industry. At Vehlo, he participated in the acquisition and integration of seven companies and built out the finance/accounting area to support the 14 companies in the firm's portfolio.

Held will report directly to Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to Hazeltree, as he helps us identify and develop new growth opportunities and business lines," said Amin. "He has an incredible track record of helping financial technology companies grow and will be an invaluable asset to Hazeltree as we continue to take the company to new heights in the alternative asset industry."

"Hazeltree stood out to me as a company that is on the cusp of growth," said Held. "I am excited to join and bring my experience in working with leadership teams to enable expansion."

Held has also served as the CFO for AlphaPoint, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange solutions; TradingScreen, a SaaS-based provider of liquidity, trading and investment technology to the financial community; and Liquidnet, a global institutional brokerage and software development firm.

During his early career, Held worked with a variety of boutique broker-dealers and investment firms. In these roles, he worked to drive operational, financial and overall business improvements to new and existing processes and infrastructure, including systems implementation, improving analytics and reporting, creating and enhancing controls and instilling corporate governance.

He has an MBA from Adelphi University in New York, and is also a CPA.

This appointment comes on the heels of multiple C-level appointments at Hazeltree. In August, the company appointed Sonia Spicehandler as the firm's first Chief People Officer, Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer in June, and Tushar Amin as CEO in April.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased IRR by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

