Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming will be participating in the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona event, which commences on September 20th and ends on September 22nd.

SBC Summit Barcelona is a prestigious conference and exhibition held in Spain where leading iGaming and sports betting executives worldwide gather to discuss the industry's outlook and network with other leaders and experts in the global betting market.

During the conference, Tiidal Gaming's management team will conduct a live demo of Sportsflare's Flash Markets, a unique live micromarkets data product for popular esports titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2 and CS:GO. In addition, the Company will be showcasing the Sportsflare HUB, its latest end-to-end solution for esports betting, which offers seamless integration into sportsbooks.

Furthermore, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Anders Elbæk Kristensen as Sportsflare's Business Development Executive. Prior to joining Tiidal Gaming, Anders held the role of Head of Business Development at GameScorekeeper ApS, a leading provider of esports data across media, betting and fantasy sports. Anders will join other key members of the Company's management team at the upcoming conference.

Tiidal Gaming's management team will be available for in-person meetings during the conference. To request a meeting, please reach out to ir@tiidal.gg.

For more information about SBC Summit Barcelona, please visit: https://sbcevents.com/sbc-summit-barcelona/

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media & technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

