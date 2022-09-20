A new pandemic relief fund calculator launched by ScottHall.co is helping employers to determine how much they qualify for in ERTC tax rebates, even if they have already received a loan through the PPP.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - ScottHall.co announced the launch of a new rebate calculator to help SMBs determine how much they qualify for in tax credits, in just a few minutes. Business owners with up to 500 full-time W-2 employees can still claim up to $26,000 per employee in pandemic relief funds through the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), even if they have already received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

More information about ERTC rebates and the new calculator tool can be found at https://scotthall.co/recommends/ertc-calculator

The new rebate calculator factors in several rounds of amendments to the ERTC program that have expanded the eligibility, and increased the amount qualifying employers can claim in rebates. It is available with no commitment to any business owner with fewer than 500 W-2 employees, whose business has been affected by the pandemic financially or through lockdowns.

Non-profit organizations, including churches, clinics, and schools, as well as startups and new businesses founded during the pandemic, can use the new rebate calculator to determine how much they qualify for, even if they were not eligible under the original ERTC requirements. The new calculator can also help employers that have already received PPP loans, after changes made in the Consolidated Appropriations Act allowed employers to enroll in both pandemic relief programs.

Employers who use the new rebate calculator will also be able to enroll in the 15 Minute Refund program, a fast rebate service that is only available from a single firm of ERTC specialist CPAs. The program guarantees every employer their maximum allowable rebate, with a time commitment of 15 minutes or less, and audit-proof documentation for IRS support.

While some business owners may not be eligible for rebates for every fiscal quarter of the ERTC program, the new calculator tool can help them determine which fiscal quarters they are eligible for, and how their rebates add up. The calculator can also connect business owners with an ERTC specialist to determine which factors may affect their rebate, such as paid sick or family leave, and other health expenses.

More information about ERTC rebates and the new tax credit calculator tool can be found at https://employeetaxrefund.com

