Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies Announces Participation in a Study of Forward Osmosis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces their participation, in conjunction with Membracon UK, to support a study of Forward Osmosis with Cranfield University.

Forward Osmosis is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse. With the ongoing world wide water crisis these emerging technologies will provide clean water alternatives to legacy solutions. As a leader in the global clean water initiatives, Forward Water is looking to expand their partnerships with leading educational institutions to assist in clean water recovery.

Cranfield University is a research intensive, exclusively post-graduate institution, working closely with business, industry and government to produce transformational sustainable solutions using their science, engineering, and management expertise. Cranfield Water Science Institute hosts unique world-class research facilities that expedite the delivery of leading-edge impact-oriented insights and solutions. Membracon and Forward Water will support the project in part, with significant additional funding from the UK. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Forward Water and Membracon view this relationship and the on-going study of forward osmosis as a path to rapid technology introduction into the UK market. With Cranfield providing a critical analysis of our process performance, we collectively remove barriers to adoption and allow faster and higher confidence implementation." The Company's patented technology solution has the ability to improve concentration feeds by extracting clean water and facilitating the isolation process.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

