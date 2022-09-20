The agreement enables MRI clients to better connect with residents and extends the reach of Zonetail's Residential Mobile Platform in the North American multifamily market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an integration and strategic partnership agreement with MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate solutions. The integration will enable MRI Living clients to efficiently leverage Zonetail's residential mobile platform to connect people with products, amenities, and services in their community.

"The agreement with MRI represents a major milestone for Zonetail," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. "By becoming a member of the MRI Partner Connect program, we will significantly increase our addressable market across North America, creating new opportunities for growth."

The integration will help MRI clients improve communication and resident engagement in a cost-effective manner. Through Zonetail's mobile platform, residents can access building amenities and services, interact with property management, and create and track maintenance requests. In addition, the 'Zonetail Home' platform connects building residents with neighboring services and businesses, such as home services, grocery, food delivery, local retail, restaurants, entertainment, and much more through its marketplace.

"Our partnership with Zonetail enhances MRI's offering to clients that want to improve their resident engagement and work more efficiently in the process," said Sean Slack, Vice President of Partnerships at MRI. "Zonetail's mobile platform and unique marketplace, which includes the businesses and services in the local community, will be a valuable tool for property managers."

"The partnership with MRI provides a huge opportunity for Zonetail to expand its addressable North American market in both new user acquisition and new revenue. When you couple the existing revenue streams from Zonetail's marketplace, the upcoming payment processing, and the potential revenue from the agreement with MRI, the building blocks are certainly in place for large and sustainable growth," said Brian Davies, EVP Sales, Zonetail.

MRI's clients include prominent multifamily property firms in North America, including nearly 90 percent of the top 50 apartment managers and all ten of the top ten property managers on the 2022 NMHC 50 list.

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

