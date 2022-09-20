NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 16 September 2022 were: 584.33p Capital only (undiluted) 610.54p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the Share Issuance of 175,000 ordinary shares on 1st August 2022, the Company has 188,753,036 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 4,258,806 which are held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.