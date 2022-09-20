Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc., ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned telehealth company, has created a new subscription plan designed to meet the needs of more Canadians.

Our team of healthcare professionals understands that each patient has a unique set of medical concerns. Creating more membership plans means patients can pick which type of healthcare service they need and not pay for additional treatments that do not suit their healthcare demands.

As the Company announced in their latest news release on September 13, 2022, Medi-Call has introduced its healthcare services to international students in Canada. This new membership plan brings affordability and accessibility to younger students who may only need basic telehealth services such as physician virtual visits, doctor notes and prescriptions.

Ontario Universities report that 75 percent (75%) of mental health problems appear before the age of 24. 46 percent (46%) of postsecondary students reported feeling depressed. 65 percent (65%) of post-secondary students reported feeling overwhelming anxiety. The number of students who identify with mental health issues continues to rise, especially in Canada. (Source: https://ontariosuniversities.ca/issues-priorities/student-supports).

With students reportedly having a higher number of mental health issues, providing telehealth and mental health services for timely and efficient care is a necessity during the current lag of healthcare in Canada. Access to cost-efficient healthcare services is in demand now, more than ever.

"Our mission is to provide easy access to healthcare to everyone. No long wait times for a physician, just healthcare on our watch. Our modular, affordable membership plans cater to different needs and lifestyles, allowing patients to get more out of their telehealth experience," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real-time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those who also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about the Company.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

