After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.

Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.

GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.

Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

In a wide range of ecosystems throughout the world, Palm Trees are an incredibly important species. They support a wide range of animal life with their fruit and flowers while their canopies provide both shade and protection for smaller trees and shrubs that are critical bird perching and nesting sites. Their dense, shallow root systems play a key role in supporting microbial biodiversity, including nitrogen-fixing bacteria, important for almost all plant growth.

"It's not a very well-known fact that Palm Trees are an endangered 'keystone' species," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer of GUMY. "Many people also don't understand how critically important they are to the specific ecosystems in which they live - we hope to change that with the launch of our Coconut flavoured Palm Trees."

Like the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Coconut Palm Trees will be low sugar, gluten free, non-GMO, pectin based with all natural flavors and will be sold in both 50g and 10g bags.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

