Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards

Aite-Novarica Group recognizes 12 innovative financial institutions leveraging best-in-class initiatives.

Boston, MA, Sept. 20, 2022taking place in New York on November 9, recognize and celebrate the industry's best and brightest financial services firms across seven dynamic categories.

In its third year, the awards program honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial services. They are the wealth management firms, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the seven categories are as follows:

Digital Client Engagement

Advisor Focused: Atria Wealth Solutions

Client Focused: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Onboarding: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Digital Initiative of the Year

North America: RBC Wealth Management U.S.

Europe: Formue

Sustainable Investing Impact Reporting

North America: Morgan Stanley

Europe: Aviva plc

Digital Startup of the Year

Investment Management: ALLINDEX

Advice: Bento Engine Inc.

Financial Wellness: Goldman Sachs

Sales Enablement/Prospecting: Caixabank

Digital Asset Provider: SEBA Bank

"This year's Impact Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have put a great deal of focus on customizing their proposition to the specific needs of individual end clients in recent years," says Aite-Novarica Group Director of Wealth Management Alois Pirker. "A broad spectrum of client touch points are being customized, ranging from client reporting, advice, investment strategies (which are being tailored to a client's ESG-beliefs), and last but not least the digital experience that maximizes end-client engagement," he adds.

A global panel of six external experts on digital wealth management selected the winners based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

