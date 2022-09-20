Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Ben Yaackov, Chief Executive Officer of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/bcan-interview/

Yftah Ben Yaackov

CEO and Director BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

Professional lawyer since 2004. Specialized in real estate related issues on all aspects of it including real estate corporations, complex sales transactions, real estate unions, real estate taxation. Notary License holder since 2014. Managed large projects of tens of thousands Square meters for a total amount of above 400 million NIS. At the last 5 years yftah has assembled the business activity of 2 of the largest medical cannabis company's in Israel and has an enormous experience and knowledge in this field.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the future vision for the company, what is the biggest potential near-term catalyst, timelines on new operations and products plus much more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/bcan-interview/

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND is an integrated software/cannabis company, based in Israel.

CRM Software

BYND owns and markets a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product, known as "Benefit CRM". BYND's Benefit CRM software enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize their day-to-day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities and asset management. BYND's next generation Benefit CRM platform is now ready for BETA testing.

Cannabis CRM

Building on its 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND has recently begun development of an innovative new CRM platform, designed specifically to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. This new platform will be the first of its kind for the medical cannabis field and the Company is confident it will transform the industry into a more organized, accessible and price transparent market. Data and information collected through the operation of the Cannabis Farm (see below) and the products it produces will allow BYND to test its new Cannabis CRM platform and adjust the platform as necessary. Additionally, operating the Cannabis Farm and selling medical cannabis will bring in additional revenue to further support BYND during the initial roll-out years of its cannabis CRM platform.

Cannabis Farm

BYND is in the process of securing approval for the transfer of a primary growing license for growing medical cannabis in Israel and intends to construct a 3.7 acre farm facility near Ashkelon Israel, to grow medical cannabis. The Company's plans include the construction of 4 state of the art greenhouses, housing approximately 2.5 acres of total growing area. BYND estimates that, once fully operational its Cannabis farm facility will be able to produce 7,500kg of raw cannabis each year. BYND also intends to work with strategic partners to develop and market new, proprietary cannabis infused products for sale throughout Israel and for export.

For Further Information please refer to information available on the Company's website: www.cannasoft-crm.com, the CSE's website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR: www.sedar.com.

Gabi Kabazo

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (604) 833-6820

e-mail: ir@cannasoft-crm.com

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/bcan-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716392/Traders-News-Source-Senior-Editor-Mark-Roberts-Interviews-Yftah-Ben-Yaackov-CEO-BYND-Cannasoft-Enterprises-Inc