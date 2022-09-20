Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Announces Name Change to American Critical Elements Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from Razore Rock Resources Inc. to "American Critical Elements Inc." and will commence trading under the new name at the opening of the market on Friday, September 23, 2022 under the new trading symbol "ACRE". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change is 02529Q100 and the new ISIN is CA02529Q1000. The Company has an option to earn a 70% working interest in the True Blue Property, a rare earth elements exploration property in the Yukon. The name of the Company is being changed to better reflect the fact that the Company is exploring for critical minerals and is looking to acquire additional critical elements properties.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 865-6605

About Razore Rock Resources Inc.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

