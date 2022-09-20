- Record high KRW 117.8 billion (USD 84.7 million) in deals sealed with the largest number of participants in its history, 30,327 visitors from 301 institutions in 23 countries.

World Smart City Expo 2022, held in KINTEX, South Korea, from August 31 to September 2, concluded with great success, marking the record high business deals sealed and number of visitors.

Despite the pandemic, it recorded the highest number of visitors ever of 30,327 which reflected the public's keen interest and enthusiasm for smart cities.

A total of 301 institutions from around the world participated and 1,548 booths were set up in the exhibition hall. During the event, foreign buyers representing 61 institutions in 21 countries, including the Netherlands, Mongolia, and Saudi Arabia, as well as procurement managers from 43 companies took part in over 150 business meetings worth KRW 318.8 billion (USD 229 million).

As a result, KRW 117.8 billion (USD 84.7 million) in deals that included the export contracts for outstanding smart city solutions such as street light wireless management solutions andvehicle operation management platformsdeveloped by domestic small and medium-sized enterprises were made. This record high amount is 9.4% higher than KRW 107.7 billion (USD 77.4 million) achieved at World Smart City Expo 2019.

During the opening ceremony, Lee Wonjae, 1st Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said, "Korea has implemented 33 smart cities in 21 countries through the K-city network cooperation project to share our smart city development experience with the world. Smart City can be a very effective solution to urban problems in developing countries, hence advanced countries, including Korea, need to strengthen international cooperation to share smart city development experiences and technologies with developing countries."

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea is promoting the 'Smart Challenge', which supports local governments to lead the spread of smart cities and smart city projects. 21 local governments including Incheon, Daejeon, and Busan that participated in the Smart Challenge were showcased at this expo. Smart solutions such as 'smart home' developed by domestic and overseas smart city companies, UAM city air service, water-friendly information smart water purification plant, and urban water disaster response system were presented.

