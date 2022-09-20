Highlights

Infinity Stone contracts Axiom to conduct an initial exploration program at James Bay lithium projects.

Axiom mobilizing geology team specializing in LCT pegmatites.

10-day program consisting of initial sampling and mapping of ISV's 21 identified pegmatites across the three claim blocks, as well as working to identify new pegmatites.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company", "ISV" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce commencement of an exploration program, focused on initial sampling, assessment and mapping, on its Camaro Project group, which consists of the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro Projects (the "Program"). The Camaro Project (the "Project") consists of three property blocks covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET") Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Infinity Stone has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, SK. (http://www.axiomex.com/) to develop, manage and execute the exploration programs. The 10-day program will consist of initial sampling and mapping of ISV's 21 identified pegmatites across the three claim blocks, as well as working to identify new pegmatites.

Infinity Stone CEO, Zayn Kaylan, commented: "We are excited to get to work on our Camaro Lithium properties and working closely with the Axiom team as their geological expertise and experience in managing complex exploration programs combined with their LCT pegmatite experience will enable the Company to rapidly advance its suite of James Bay Region Lithium properties. The advanced exploration 'toolbox' utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models that Axiom has developed will allow Infinity Stone to maximize our exploration budgets and obtain the highest probability of success."

About Axiom Exploration Group Ltd.

Axiom is a private, employee-owned company with its corporate head office located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Established in 2011, Axiom is a complete consulting firm providing a diverse set of technical services within, and integrated across, each of our four main divisions: Exploration, Geophysics & Geomatics, Environment, and Energy Services.

About the Camaro Lithium Project

The 3,850-hectare Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET's CV8 pegmatite, with grab samples averaging 4.6% Li2O, is located 1,400 metres north of the Taiga Project. The newly-discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1,500 metres north of the Camaro Project.

Figure 1. CV Lithium Trend Area Map

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

