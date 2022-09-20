MZ North America: Web 3 Technology Leaders to Unite at W3BX Investor Summit & Expo October 10-13th at the Wynn Las Vegas

W3BX Inaugural Event to feature Kevin O'Leary, Polygon, Animoca Brands, Brock Pierce, Jon Najarian, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / W3BX will host its inaugural Web 3 Investor Summit & Expo (W3BX) on October 10-13th, at the Las Vegas Wynn Casino and Resort, a four-day marquis event introducing the leading innovators in the Web 3 community to the world.

It's not often an investor lives through a paradigm shift. Three decades ago, when email and the internet burst onto the scene, it changed the way we communicate, the way we did business, and even how we lived. Trillion-dollar companies were born during that period. Now, a new paradigm shift is upon us: Web 3.0.

The conference will dive deep into Web3 topics crucial to how investors, entrepreneurs, and companies will operate in the future due to this exciting industry trend. Attendees will explore blockchain, NFTs, crypto, trading, and the innovative ways they will transform their business. Masterclasses will be provided by Scott Melker, who Binance recently named the most influential name in crypto. Jon Najarian, Brock Pierce, Kevin O'Leary, and more will speak at the event. Some of the most innovative companies in the world and first movers in Web3 will be on hand.

Attendees include Fortune 500 companies, venture capitalists, institutional and retail investors, Web 3 entrepreneurs, hedge funds, family offices, and blue-chip NFT projects. Combining the titans of Web 2 with the pioneers of Web3, this Expo offers an unparalleled experience filled with speakers, panels, networking events, pitch sessions, 1-on-1 meetings, and beach-clubbing all under one luxurious roof.

Understanding this paradigm shift, its implications, and the opportunities that come with it will be the best thing you can do. Getting involved early is vital to maximizing your opportunity in the biggest fundamental shift the world has seen in two decades.

About W3BX Investor Summit & Expo

W3BX will host the inaugural Web 3 Investor Summit & Expo on October 10-13th, 2022 at the Wynn Las Vegas. This 4-day conference will offer an extraordinary platform for relationship building with both institutional and private investors looking to get ahead of the trend. The event will feature senior leadership from over 100 private and public companies, all of whom are early movers in the growing Web3 sector. Dedicated to cultivating an unparalleled experience, W3BX will be facilitating daily networking events for all attendees with 1-on-1 meetings, educational workshops, fireside chats, summit sessions, and fun evening festivities. For more information visit www.web3expo.live. Use Promo code GOALCAP30 at checkout.

CONTACT:

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President

MZ North America

Direct: 760-755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716673/Web-3-Technology-Leaders-to-Unite-at-W3BX-Investor-Summit-Expo-October-10-13th-at-the-Wynn-Las-Vegas