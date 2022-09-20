Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company") newly created digital marketing division has added 28 million new records to its database for marketing to U.S. healthcare products consumers.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has acquired marketing data for more than 28 million U.S. healthcare product consumer records as part of its ongoing data acquisition efforts. These new records will be offered to Active Lifestyle Marketing customers as part of the Company's emerging marketing suite of products that includes 30+ million seniors, medical professionals, B2B contacts, 17 million metaverse users and now, 28 million healthcare products consumers.

The deal with a third-party provider requires that JZZ Technologies participate in a structured data sharing plan whereby JZZ and the data provider exchange records.

Email direct marketing is still considered among the most effective forms of digital advertising and the medical consumer segment offers one of the best yields in the industry. According to the digital marketing analysis group Wordstream, healthcare advertisers pay an average cost per click of $3.17 for ads through digital platforms. That compares to the average across all industries which is just $2.32 per click.

Using the comparable models for pricing, JZZ expects that its new record set can potentially generate up to an average of $315,000 per send. That is based on delivering a .5% click rate utilizing the entire new database with a 75% in-box delivery rate. The click rate may be higher or lower depending on individual marketing messages and other factors.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, "We will continue to broaden our product selection for Active Lifestyle Digital Media products as possible. The medical products consumers segment is naturally aligned with our audience of adults 55+ and it's a great source for digital income. We plan to focus on this segment as much as possible to maximize our potential for revenue."

"We are beginning to generate revenue from our database with major digital service providers and that will start to really bear fruit in the next quarter," Cardona adds.

JZZ currently holds data sets for active adults age 55+, medical professionals, veterans, B2B contacts and many other segments. The total database of records owned and/or licensed by JZZ Technologies now equals roughly 70 million records. The Active Lifestyle Marketing division is continuing to segment the targeted data to include specific verticals such as individuals with diabetes, aging issues, and insurance consumers, among others.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and quality of life businesses that support improved quality of life for the aging population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137718