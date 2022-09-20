Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Energy Corporation (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received additional uranium assay results for mineralized samples from an outcrop at the Night Owl uranium project in the Shirley Basin district of Wyoming. Uranium concentrations in the four samples tested included 0.238%, 0.235%, 0.209%, and 0.194% Uranium (U), which are like those from previously assayed boulders grabbed from the surface. The following table details the recent assay results in addition to those reported on August 23. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134551

Sample ID % U % U3O8 Sample Scintillometer

Readings (cps) 3(new) 0.209 0.246 ~2,700 4(new) 0.235 0.277 ~3,300 5(new) 0.194 0.229 ~2,500 6(new) 0.238 0.281 ~3,500 1-1 0.283 0.334 ~4,200 1-2 0.326 0.384 ~4,800 2-1 0.189 0.223 ~2,500 2-2 0.226 0.266 ~3,000

The recent sample collection and scintillometer survey was done using a GR-110G portable gamma ray scintillometer, was completed on August 21, 2022, by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Strathmore.

All samples are from the outcrop where 93 tons of ore at 0.24% U3O8 was previously mined in the 1950-60s. The mineralization is contained within a brecciated zone lying at the contact between the limestone and the overlying sandstone. The 7- to 10-foot-thick zone of breccia consists of voids filled with silicious materials containing complex uranium minerals.

Strathmore has contracted MWH Geo-Surveys of Reno, Nevada to complete a geophysical survey on the Night Owl Property. The study will include a radiometric and magnetic survey utilizing a drone and a ground-based gravity survey. The survey is slated to begin in early October.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp., a Qualified Person.

