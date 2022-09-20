Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi NOW accelerates time to market and revenue realization for content owners and platforms

Delivering comprehensive, automated channel management and monetization, Amagi NOW helps media companies increase operational efficiencies and optimize content performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the upcoming general availability of Amagi NOW, a modular SaaS solution offering unified and comprehensive management and monetization functionality in the cloud for delivering content to linear and video on demand (VOD) platforms.

With competition in the streaming ecosystem at an all-time high, Amagi NOW provides a vital advantage to content owners and platforms, improving time to market and achieving faster revenue realization by automating processes that increase operational efficiencies. Amagi NOW gives media companies greater control over channel creation and management.

"As the streaming wars heat up, content platforms and owners need to not only deliver stellar content, seamlessly, they have to do it faster than ever before," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "Time to market really is everything. That's why we built Amagi NOW, to provide media companies with the ability to produce, distribute and manage content-all in one place-with unified, automated workflows. With Amagi NOW, our customers can truly run faster than their competition, optimizing monetization opportunities and bringing their viewers a superior, loyalty-generating experience."

Amagi NOW delivers a premium experience to viewers on streaming linear and VOD channels as well as distribution platforms and consumer devices with integrated graphics, multi-bit rate HLS playout streams, and pre-integrated delivery connectors and adaptive EPG management for all popular Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

For platform partners, Amagi NOW offers content discovery, channel enablement, expedited channel acceptance, pre-integration for linear and VOD deliveries, and an enhanced viewer experience.

Content partners benefit from automated content workflows in one place, integrated scheduling and monetization, a do-it-all-yourself approach with a consistent user experience and pre-integration of platforms for linear and VOD deliveries.

Amagi NOW highlights include:

Comprehensive workflow functionality , reducing the complexity of creating and managing channels, orchestrating ingest to publishing within minutes.

, reducing the complexity of creating and managing channels, orchestrating ingest to publishing within minutes. Greater process automation , allowing content management, scheduling, distribution, and monetization to happen in a unified, intuitive and automated way.

, allowing content management, scheduling, distribution, and monetization to happen in a unified, intuitive and automated way. Seamless playout to easily schedule content in playlists and seamlessly playout to one or more channels with rich metadata and advanced EPG support.

to easily schedule content in playlists and seamlessly playout to one or more channels with rich metadata and advanced EPG support. Better, revenue-boosting insights on performance, monetization and viewership thanks to advanced analytics from Amagi THUNDERSTORM's integration with Amagi NOW. Expand device reach, avoid ad blockers and deliver better quality viewer experiences with integrated server-side ad insertion.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

USA PR Contact:

BOCA Communications

amagi@bocacommunications.com

Europe PR Contact:

AxiCom PR

amagiPR.france@axicom.com

India PR Contact:

Gayatri Binu

The PRactice

gayatri@the-practice.net

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Vice President - Corporate Marketing

sanjay@amagi.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amagi-now-accelerates-time-to-market-and-revenue-realization-for-content-owners-and-platforms-301628299.html