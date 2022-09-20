Industry Leader of Premium Sports Content Across Multiple Platforms Signs Tentpole Study Measuring the Impact of Advertising Using Patented TotalSocial Data and Analytics PaaS

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new contract singing with a key client by its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs. This is the third year measuring the one of the highest rated and most-watched major sporting event in America with a leader in sports entertainment. This client continues to leverage proprietary TotalSocial® technologies for their proven predictive data and analytics of consumer engagement and sales, as well as other key business performance indicators such as multimedia broadcast viewership and digital engagement. The valued of the new PaaS (platform as a service) service contract is set at over CAD $110,000, plus applicable taxes.

This Engagement Labs client is a global sports entertainment and media powerhouse that delivers premium sports content across its portfolio of digital and broadcasting brands and platforms. The client's parent company is a Nasdaq listed issuer with a current market capital in excess of $35 billion.

This new service contract provides this high-profile client continued access to the TotalSocial® proprietary measurement and analysis platform to track the advertising impact for the national sports event as it relates to its twenty (20) brand sponsors of this, the most watched annual sports event in the USA. The comprehensive social data analytics study is designed to measure key performance indicators such as word of mouth, ad recall and purchase consideration among viewers of this month-long event for its top corporate partner brands.

"Global sports and entertainment are two of the most popular sectors with passionate fans talking about brands and standing by their teams. Sports marketers, media companies and advertisers are looking to our data to analyze and understand how people are talking about them and their brand sponsors, both online and offline," said Steven M Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL and President, CRO of Engagement Labs. "Sports activation and marketing works best when it drives conversations and social engagement across all media, and we are pleased to empower our clients with the tools necessary to effectively measure the impacts of event advertising content for their leading brand sponsors."

"We're thrilled to partner with such a high-profile media giant that demonstrates the value of our data, authority and expertise in the sports media and entertainment space. Partnering with this client for the third year on this major sporting event has been rewarding and provides further validation of the greater value propositions stemming from the TotalSocial® platform. We're eager to further build trust and deliver valuable, innovative insights that supports the network's continued growth and success," Brown added.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® platform, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

XXX

For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc. contact;

John Belfontaine

CEO and Chairman

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

-----

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

* Past and present customers. All currencies in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137677