Optima Living and Axium Infrastructure Acquire nearly 1100 beds in Eight Seniors' Communities in Alberta and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC and EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Optima Living and joint venture partner Axium Infrastructure today announced they have acquired eight seniors' supportive living communities from H&H Total Care in Alberta and B.C. known as the Hamlets. Optima will retain the Hamlets brand and looks forward to welcoming all employees and residents to the Optima family.

"Axium is pleased to partner on this milestone transaction with Optima Living," said Alexandre Galarneau-Micone, Vice President & Investment Director of Axium. "Optima Living is recognized as providing high-quality seniors' accommodation services in Western Canada's continuing care sector. Today's announcement is consistent with our strategy of investing in core social infrastructure facilities that offer essential services to the community in partnership with strong operators that provide excellent care services to residents."

"Optima Living looks forward to bringing high-quality care and services to eight Hamlet seniors' care communities in Alberta and B.C. and meaningfully engaging with all employees and residents," said Karim Kassam, Co-Founder, and Principal of Optima Living. "We are grateful to the Van Ryk family for building a wonderful culture of engagement at the Hamlets communities and look forward to building on this tradition. Our company's North Star, Let us welcome you home, speaks to the underlying principles and experiences seniors can expect when they move into an Optima Living community."

"We are fully confident that Optima Living will provide excellent care for our residents," said Andre Van Ryk, CEO H&H Total Care. "Our teams will continue to enjoy the family-owned atmosphere that they value and enjoy."

About Axium Infrastructure:

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. The firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contracts with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 250 North American infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com.

About Optima Living

Optima Living-founded in 2007-owns and operates innovative seniors' living communities throughout Alberta and BC, taking an unprecedented approach to senior life. Their unique company culture is one where both residents and team members are family.

Optima Living's North Star, Let us welcome you home, speaks to their underlying principles and the experience seniors discover in their communities. When residents are home, they feel safe, respected, and welcome. Home is where one's voice is heard, their views matter, and they have freedom of choice. Optima Living's mission, vision, and values - respect, dignity, teamwork, and doing the right thing - support and build upon their North Star.

Optima Living operates over 2,200 beds providing congregate living options for seniors. These options range from subsidized to luxury, Independent to Assisted Living, Long-term Care to Memory Care, and Residential Mental Health. For more information, visit optimaliving.ca.

