Recruitment Gets Underway for Tech Hub that Will Drive Customer Innovation and Product Development Capacity

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it is opening a new office in Warsaw, Poland, as part of an investment plan to expand its international footprint.

Samsara's latest expansion to its European operation, which now includes operational centers in the UK, France, and the Netherlands, will enable the company to provide exceptional support to its new, and existing, customers.

"Our EMEA business continues to expand at a rapid rate since we first established our European presence in London in 2018," said Philip van der Wilt, VP General Manager, Samsara, EMEA. "As Samsara continues to grow and develop new solutions, we're expanding our global technology team with an office in Poland's capital, where some of the world's brightest engineering talent will help us transform the future of physical operations."

The Warsaw office is expected to grow rapidly by the end of 2022, led by an engineering team focused on fleet telematics, which has been a driving force behind the company's impressive growth. Samsara has grown from zero to $660M of ARR (annual recurring revenue) in just seven years, one of the fastest SaaS companies to achieve this milestone. Samsara also reported a 64% revenue growth year-over-year and more than 15,000 global core customers at the end of its last fiscal year.

Engineers in Poland will work on a wide range of technologies across multiple features and functions within telematics, including Golang, GraphQL, React web dashboards, ReactNative for the Samsara Driver Mobile app, IoT, and machine learning (ML).

"The creation of our Poland technology center follows Samsara's rapid progress," said Rick Carragher, VP of Engineering at Samsara. "We chose to open our next engineering center in Warsaw because of its world-class computer science programs and the fact that Poland consistently comes top for producing outstanding tech talent."

"The engineering culture that is embedded throughout Samsara means the new teams will be driven by a focus on customer success underpinned by the engineering freedom to find innovative solutions to difficult problems. Our new team will work closely with customers across the world to provide an unprecedented level of real-time visibility of connected operations," said Carragher.

Samsara has already begun to interview candidates as part of a holistic approach to finding talent that builds on the foundation of computer engineering skills supported by a strong focus on problem solving.

To find out more about the job opportunities in Poland, read our Life at Samsara Poland blog post and check out our careers page.

To learn about Samsara's mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy visit www.samsara.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

