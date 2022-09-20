Service teams can leverage the latest telephony innovations from Five9 to power agent, supervisor and customer experience

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) today announced the availability of Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the latest evolution of its integration with Salesforce. The integration with Service Cloud Voice meets the growing demand to connect the broader customer experience ecosystem, enhance the contact center experience, and improve agents and supervisors access to rich data, including CRM and omnichannel insights.

Customers can now connect certified telephony solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience that delivers faster, smarter and more personalized service.

Using the Five9 for Service Cloud Voice adaptor contact center leaders can:

Enable agents to utilize the core telephony controls blended within the Salesforce Omni-channel widget to empower an intelligent agent and customer service experience.

Receive inbound screen pops with the ability to search for previous interactions to enable quicker means time to resolution for the customer and less frustration for the agent.

Access call logging information so agents have full context to previous interactions helping personalize customer experience.

Create a powerful and productive engine for sales, marketing, customer service, support and ticket management where data is shared across systems helping to reduce friction for the agent and the customer.

"With Service Cloud Voice Partner Telephony, Five9 is building our proven track record of success and leadership to implement, add value, and support innovations with Salesforce," said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. "The integration between Five9 and Salesforce enables customers to benefit from continuous product innovation. We are pleased to place the power of the Five9 portfolio at the fingertips of users to help them reimagine their customer experience."

"With Five9 for Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the company affirms its commitment to ensure that joint customers can provide enhanced customer journeys and provide connected, personalized service from anywhere on one digital engagement platform," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder, and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "The integration also enables businesses to reimagine their employee experience by enhancing agent productivity, efficiency, and engagement."

"The Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony integration is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Ryan Nichols, SVP and GM of Service Cloud Contact Center at Salesforce. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent work space, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."

The Service Cloud Voice integration is an extension to the current Five9 and Salesforce adapter, which is already trusted by Five9 customers. The Five9 for Service Cloud Voice BYOT integration is available on AppExchange in addition to the Five9 integration with Open CTI via the Salesforce Plus Adaptor, which is also available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000001gGgIEAU

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Five9:

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information visit: www.five9.com

