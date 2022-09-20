With access to unparalleled visibility, IT teams can now shift focus from addressing daily IT disruption to tackling overall digital transformation efforts in a highly cost-efficient manner

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today launched Nexthink Infinity bringing together Nexthink's core value set into the most advanced analytics, automation, and remediation platform for end-user computing. The entirely cloud-based platform brings unparalleled visibility and analytics across any environment so that IT teams can become proactive and provide an always-on workplace to their employees, everywhere.

Leveraging powerful machine learning and benchmarking, the Infinity platform is the industry's first solution that enables IT teams to diagnose any issue, automatically determine the root cause and then remediate millions of devices. The platform offers endless integration capabilities because of its unique, proprietary architecture; providing IT teams with data ingestion capabilities from any application including critical collaboration apps such as Zoom or Teams to track degradation across any device: physical, virtual, or mobile.

"The last two years have been truly transformative for IT teams in the enterprise balancing the acceleration of remote work with more complex applications to support, combined with rising expectations from employees to have high-quality workplace experiences everywhere," said Pedro Bados, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Nexthink. "We are really excited to launch Nexthink's Infinity, which we have been working on behind the scenes for years. Infinity is our future mixing years of experience in digital experience with the most advanced technologies in ML, data processing and visualization to provide digital workplace teams unparallel levels of visibility, diagnostic and automation."

Key highlights of the new Infinity platform include:

Infinite Scalability The new platform scales up to millions of workplaces, thousands of SaaS and local applications, and billions of telemetry data-points accessible to IT teams in seconds via APIs, Nexthink Query Language (NQL) or our visual editors.

Diagnostics Analytics AI-driven incident diagnostics speed up troubleshooting by spotting patterns, comparing to benchmarks, and then attributing issues to root causes, allowing IT teams to become truly proactive.

The new Experience Central Nexthink's patented "Moments of Experience" algorithm and digital experience scores provide IT leaders with continuous understanding of the key issues that are affecting the digital journey of the employees in the enterprise and impacting productivity.

Collaboration Experience- By combining application telemetry with advanced machine-learning analytics, IT administrators can rapidly validate, isolate, and remediate on leading Collaboration Apps like Teams and Zoom preventing any performance issues for employees.

New Alerting module Built-in and baseline-based alerting system with capabilities to assess the impact of issues and provide prioritization for resolution. A growing collection of built-in alerts from the Nexthink Library allows IT teams to quickly operationalize and customize their system for the most common problems and integrate it with third-party systems for proper handling.

Advanced Remediation and Integration capabilities Cloud-intelligence retrieves data and delivers instant fixes on any issue from behind the scenes without interrupting employees. Additionally, the new connector system and APIs native in the new Infinity platform allow out of the box integration with the most popular system management, ITSM and tools for a full automation of IT

This announcement comes on the heels of Nexthink receiving recognition by Forrester Research as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2022 report. Nexthink ranked highest in the current offering, market presence and the strategy categories. The report states, "Nexthink excels at transforming complex data sets into insights that are easy for administrators to consume and act upon."

